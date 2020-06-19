3639 Linden Ave N. - 202

Amenities

202 Unit color - Grape (Pistachio color unit pictured) - 2nd floor



Live Well. Live Urban. Live Lime.



Move-In Ready!



Studio apartment building conveniently located in Fremont, just down the road from the famous Fremont Troll. Lime boasts a lofty 97 walk score with easy access to shops, restaurants, bus stops, zip cars, and much more!



Building Features:

Controlled access entry with direct-to-mobile intercom

Acoustically insulated walls, floors and ceilings

Pre-wired for fiber, lightning-fast internet

On-site laundry facilities

Controlled access to bike racks & residential storage lockers

Common BBQ and Picnic Area

Smoke-free community

4-Star Built Green® for lower utility bills

Bike friendly community and building

Online rent payment and maintenance requests

Waterwise Landscaping



Unit Features:

European-inspired kitchens with solid quartz countertops

Contemporary bathrooms with vibrant mosaic tile

Intelligent workstation with USB charging port

Soaring high ceilings in penthouses

Custom designed finishes and elements throughout

WaterSense certified Grohe fixtures and ultra efficient dual-flush toilets

ENERGY STAR stainless steel appliances. Including microwave/convection oven, built-in two burner electric cooktop, & refrigerator

Energy efficient lighting

Sustainable materials and finishes

Wood-style flooring



Units offer the following built in features:

Murphy bed with full size mattress included

Retractable dining room table

Cabinet/shelf storage galore!



Details:

Rent: $1195

Security Deposit (refundable) $995, Mattress Cover Fee (non-refundable) $58

Lease Term: 12 month

Utilities: Tenant pays W/S/G/E. Owner pays gas. Units are individually metered, you only pay for what you use!

Bike Storage: Free

Pets: No Pets Allowed

Screening & Processing Fee - $42 per person 18 years or older

Income Requirements - 2.5 times income to rent ratio

Renter's Insurance required

Additonal storage available - $35 per month (standard size locker)

Parking - Street Parking (RPZ permit through city - $65 a year)



LIMITED TIME PROMOTION - sign a 12 month lease starting June 1 and receive FREE rent for the month of June.



We'd love to hear from you! Contact us to schedule a tour*!



www.limefremont.com

Close to Adobe, Google and Tableau!