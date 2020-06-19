All apartments in Seattle
3639 Linden Ave N. - 202
3639 Linden Ave N. - 202

3639 Linden Avenue North · (206) 420-1907
Location

3639 Linden Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 245 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
bike storage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
202 Unit color - Grape (Pistachio color unit pictured) - 2nd floor

Live Well. Live Urban. Live Lime.

Move-In Ready!

Studio apartment building conveniently located in Fremont, just down the road from the famous Fremont Troll. Lime boasts a lofty 97 walk score with easy access to shops, restaurants, bus stops, zip cars, and much more!

Building Features:
Controlled access entry with direct-to-mobile intercom
Acoustically insulated walls, floors and ceilings
Pre-wired for fiber, lightning-fast internet
On-site laundry facilities
Controlled access to bike racks & residential storage lockers
Common BBQ and Picnic Area
Smoke-free community
4-Star Built Green® for lower utility bills
Bike friendly community and building
Online rent payment and maintenance requests
Waterwise Landscaping

Unit Features:
European-inspired kitchens with solid quartz countertops
Contemporary bathrooms with vibrant mosaic tile
Intelligent workstation with USB charging port
Soaring high ceilings in penthouses
Custom designed finishes and elements throughout
WaterSense certified Grohe fixtures and ultra efficient dual-flush toilets
ENERGY STAR stainless steel appliances. Including microwave/convection oven, built-in two burner electric cooktop, & refrigerator
Energy efficient lighting
Sustainable materials and finishes
Wood-style flooring

Units offer the following built in features:
Murphy bed with full size mattress included
Retractable dining room table
Cabinet/shelf storage galore!

Details:
Rent: $1195
Security Deposit (refundable) $995, Mattress Cover Fee (non-refundable) $58
Lease Term: 12 month
Utilities: Tenant pays W/S/G/E. Owner pays gas. Units are individually metered, you only pay for what you use!
Bike Storage: Free
Pets: No Pets Allowed
Screening & Processing Fee - $42 per person 18 years or older
Income Requirements - 2.5 times income to rent ratio
Renter's Insurance required
Additonal storage available - $35 per month (standard size locker)
Parking - Street Parking (RPZ permit through city - $65 a year)

LIMITED TIME PROMOTION - sign a 12 month lease starting June 1 and receive FREE rent for the month of June.

We'd love to hear from you! Contact us to schedule a tour*!

Close to Adobe, Google and Tableau!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3639 Linden Ave N. - 202 have any available units?
3639 Linden Ave N. - 202 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3639 Linden Ave N. - 202 have?
Some of 3639 Linden Ave N. - 202's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3639 Linden Ave N. - 202 currently offering any rent specials?
3639 Linden Ave N. - 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3639 Linden Ave N. - 202 pet-friendly?
No, 3639 Linden Ave N. - 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3639 Linden Ave N. - 202 offer parking?
Yes, 3639 Linden Ave N. - 202 does offer parking.
Does 3639 Linden Ave N. - 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3639 Linden Ave N. - 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3639 Linden Ave N. - 202 have a pool?
No, 3639 Linden Ave N. - 202 does not have a pool.
Does 3639 Linden Ave N. - 202 have accessible units?
Yes, 3639 Linden Ave N. - 202 has accessible units.
Does 3639 Linden Ave N. - 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3639 Linden Ave N. - 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
