3639 Linden Ave N. - 202

Amenities
202 Unit color - Grape (Pistachio color unit pictured) - 2nd floor
Live Well. Live Urban. Live Lime.
Move-In Ready!
Studio apartment building conveniently located in Fremont, just down the road from the famous Fremont Troll. Lime boasts a lofty 97 walk score with easy access to shops, restaurants, bus stops, zip cars, and much more!
Building Features:
Controlled access entry with direct-to-mobile intercom
Acoustically insulated walls, floors and ceilings
Pre-wired for fiber, lightning-fast internet
On-site laundry facilities
Controlled access to bike racks & residential storage lockers
Common BBQ and Picnic Area
Smoke-free community
4-Star Built Green® for lower utility bills
Bike friendly community and building
Online rent payment and maintenance requests
Waterwise Landscaping
Unit Features:
European-inspired kitchens with solid quartz countertops
Contemporary bathrooms with vibrant mosaic tile
Intelligent workstation with USB charging port
Soaring high ceilings in penthouses
Custom designed finishes and elements throughout
WaterSense certified Grohe fixtures and ultra efficient dual-flush toilets
ENERGY STAR stainless steel appliances. Including microwave/convection oven, built-in two burner electric cooktop, & refrigerator
Energy efficient lighting
Sustainable materials and finishes
Wood-style flooring
Units offer the following built in features:
Murphy bed with full size mattress included
Retractable dining room table
Cabinet/shelf storage galore!
Details:
Rent: $1195
Security Deposit (refundable) $995, Mattress Cover Fee (non-refundable) $58
Lease Term: 12 month
Utilities: Tenant pays W/S/G/E. Owner pays gas. Units are individually metered, you only pay for what you use!
Bike Storage: Free
Pets: No Pets Allowed
Screening & Processing Fee - $42 per person 18 years or older
Income Requirements - 2.5 times income to rent ratio
Renter's Insurance required
Additonal storage available - $35 per month (standard size locker)
Parking - Street Parking (RPZ permit through city - $65 a year)
LIMITED TIME PROMOTION - sign a 12 month lease starting June 1 and receive FREE rent for the month of June.
We'd love to hear from you! Contact us to schedule a tour*!
www.limefremont.com
Close to Adobe, Google and Tableau!