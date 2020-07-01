Rent Calculator
3627 22nd Ave W
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM
1 of 7
3627 22nd Ave W
3627 22nd Avenue West
No Longer Available
Location
3627 22nd Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Home in Interbay - Property Id: 180286
Small 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, hardwood floors, fireplace. There is a small fenced back yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180286
Property Id 180286
(RLNE5375649)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3627 22nd Ave W have any available units?
3627 22nd Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3627 22nd Ave W have?
Some of 3627 22nd Ave W's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3627 22nd Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3627 22nd Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3627 22nd Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 3627 22nd Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seattle
.
Does 3627 22nd Ave W offer parking?
No, 3627 22nd Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 3627 22nd Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3627 22nd Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3627 22nd Ave W have a pool?
No, 3627 22nd Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3627 22nd Ave W have accessible units?
No, 3627 22nd Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3627 22nd Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3627 22nd Ave W has units with dishwashers.
