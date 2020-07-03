All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

3625 Palatine Ave N #A

3625 Palatine Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3625 Palatine Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Heart of Fremont townhome - This townhome is in the heart of Fremont - one block from shops, cafes, market, etc. The entry level has slate tile, a den/office and access to a partially fenced yard with patio and garden. The main floor has hardwoods throughout; kitchen with island/breakfast bar, stainless appliances, granite counters & built-in work area; dining area; living room w/gas fireplace; deck and half bath. Upstairs are two masters each with a bath. One car attached garage with storage.

Terms: First month's rent and security deposit due at signing. Proof of Rental Insurance is required. No smoking and no pets.

Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for details and an appointment to view.

Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly to schedule a viewing.

Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40.00 per adult application fee. Please note that if you apply online the $40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5191638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 Palatine Ave N #A have any available units?
3625 Palatine Ave N #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3625 Palatine Ave N #A have?
Some of 3625 Palatine Ave N #A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3625 Palatine Ave N #A currently offering any rent specials?
3625 Palatine Ave N #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 Palatine Ave N #A pet-friendly?
No, 3625 Palatine Ave N #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3625 Palatine Ave N #A offer parking?
Yes, 3625 Palatine Ave N #A offers parking.
Does 3625 Palatine Ave N #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 Palatine Ave N #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 Palatine Ave N #A have a pool?
No, 3625 Palatine Ave N #A does not have a pool.
Does 3625 Palatine Ave N #A have accessible units?
No, 3625 Palatine Ave N #A does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 Palatine Ave N #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3625 Palatine Ave N #A does not have units with dishwashers.

