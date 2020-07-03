3625 Palatine Ave N #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Heart of Fremont townhome - This townhome is in the heart of Fremont - one block from shops, cafes, market, etc. The entry level has slate tile, a den/office and access to a partially fenced yard with patio and garden. The main floor has hardwoods throughout; kitchen with island/breakfast bar, stainless appliances, granite counters & built-in work area; dining area; living room w/gas fireplace; deck and half bath. Upstairs are two masters each with a bath. One car attached garage with storage.



Terms: First month's rent and security deposit due at signing. Proof of Rental Insurance is required. No smoking and no pets.



Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for details and an appointment to view.



Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly to schedule a viewing.



Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40.00 per adult application fee. Please note that if you apply online the $40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.



