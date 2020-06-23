All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3618 NE 82nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3618 NE 82nd St
Last updated May 29 2019 at 12:17 AM

3618 NE 82nd St

3618 Northeast 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wedgwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3618 Northeast 82nd Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
3618 NE 82nd St Available 06/15/19 Wedgwood Home - Available 6/15 - Cheery home for lease in desirable View Ridge Elementary School boundary! Loads of light floods the main living areas which feature hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and family room off kitchen. Two bedrooms and full bath also on this floor. Downstairs you'll find a third bedroom, 3/4 bath, washer/dryer and loads of storage space. One car attached garage. Cat allowed with $500 deposit. No smokers, thank you. Terrific Wedgwood neighborhood is great for walking to retail, restaurants, parks and bus lines. Good proximity to Lake City Way and I5.

For more information or a viewing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - barb@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-954-4575

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #wedgwoodrentals #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU #UofW #Childrenshospital #UWLinkStation

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3206252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 NE 82nd St have any available units?
3618 NE 82nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3618 NE 82nd St have?
Some of 3618 NE 82nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3618 NE 82nd St currently offering any rent specials?
3618 NE 82nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 NE 82nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3618 NE 82nd St is pet friendly.
Does 3618 NE 82nd St offer parking?
Yes, 3618 NE 82nd St offers parking.
Does 3618 NE 82nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3618 NE 82nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 NE 82nd St have a pool?
No, 3618 NE 82nd St does not have a pool.
Does 3618 NE 82nd St have accessible units?
No, 3618 NE 82nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 NE 82nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3618 NE 82nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue
4726 11th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Jet on Boylston
1820 Boylston Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Stream Fifteen
605 15th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98112
Belay
6559 15th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98117
Northline
14355 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Equinox
1524 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University