3618 NE 82nd St Available 06/15/19 Wedgwood Home - Available 6/15 - Cheery home for lease in desirable View Ridge Elementary School boundary! Loads of light floods the main living areas which feature hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and family room off kitchen. Two bedrooms and full bath also on this floor. Downstairs you'll find a third bedroom, 3/4 bath, washer/dryer and loads of storage space. One car attached garage. Cat allowed with $500 deposit. No smokers, thank you. Terrific Wedgwood neighborhood is great for walking to retail, restaurants, parks and bus lines. Good proximity to Lake City Way and I5.



For more information or a viewing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - barb@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-954-4575



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3206252)