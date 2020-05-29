3618 Francis Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport coffee bar on-site laundry parking internet access media room

The Francis Avenue Apartments, built in 1988, offers 24 units on 2 floors. There are 12 studio apartments and 12 one bedroom townhomes. The units are bright and modern with fireplaces, dishwashers and disposals. The building offers secured parking, storage, in-house laundry facility and view roof deck. You are just steps from downtown Fremont, restaurants, coffee shops and grocery stores if you reside at the Francis Avenue Apartments. No pets please. Two-floor townhouse-style apartment. 1 bd/ 1 bath, $75/mo for covered parking, dishwasher, garbage disposal, walk-in closet, fireplace, and on-site washer/dryer. Common access to rooftop deck with views. Tenant pays utilities. Quiet building in a busy neighborhood. Literally steps from the heart of Fremont and all the amenities including: Restaurants, Coffee shops, Boutiques, Bars, PCC natural market, Fremont Sunday market, Fremont outdoor theatre, and a prime location for all the unique events that make Fremont such an interesting neighborhood. (Solstice parade, Halloween parade, Lovefest, Zombie night, etc.) Easy walking distance to multiple bus lines to downtown or the U-district among others.



Terms: 1 year lease. $900 security deposit. Likely only 1st month and security to move-in!