Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:51 PM

3618 Francis Avenue N

3618 Francis Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3618 Francis Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
The Francis Avenue Apartments, built in 1988, offers 24 units on 2 floors. There are 12 studio apartments and 12 one bedroom townhomes. The units are bright and modern with fireplaces, dishwashers and disposals. The building offers secured parking, storage, in-house laundry facility and view roof deck. You are just steps from downtown Fremont, restaurants, coffee shops and grocery stores if you reside at the Francis Avenue Apartments. No pets please. Two-floor townhouse-style apartment. 1 bd/ 1 bath, $75/mo for covered parking, dishwasher, garbage disposal, walk-in closet, fireplace, and on-site washer/dryer. Common access to rooftop deck with views. Tenant pays utilities. Quiet building in a busy neighborhood. Literally steps from the heart of Fremont and all the amenities including: Restaurants, Coffee shops, Boutiques, Bars, PCC natural market, Fremont Sunday market, Fremont outdoor theatre, and a prime location for all the unique events that make Fremont such an interesting neighborhood. (Solstice parade, Halloween parade, Lovefest, Zombie night, etc.) Easy walking distance to multiple bus lines to downtown or the U-district among others.

Terms: 1 year lease. $900 security deposit. Likely only 1st month and security to move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 Francis Avenue N have any available units?
3618 Francis Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3618 Francis Avenue N have?
Some of 3618 Francis Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3618 Francis Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
3618 Francis Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 Francis Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 3618 Francis Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3618 Francis Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 3618 Francis Avenue N offers parking.
Does 3618 Francis Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3618 Francis Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 Francis Avenue N have a pool?
No, 3618 Francis Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 3618 Francis Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 3618 Francis Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 Francis Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3618 Francis Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
