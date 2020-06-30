All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3616 NE 100th St.
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

3616 NE 100th St.

3616 Northeast 100th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3616 Northeast 100th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Huge and Renovated 4 Bedroom Rambler in Seattle with Large Fenced Yard!! - 2400 square feet of gorgeous single level living! Don't miss this spectacular 4 bedroom, 3 bath rambler. This light and bright home features gleaming hardwood floors, updated baths, kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has full spa-like bath with beautiful custom tile work. Other features include cozy wood-burning fireplace, nice view deck and fenced yard for in-city privacy. This is a perfect home for entertaining! Washer and dryer included. 2 off-street parking spots, plus plenty of street parking. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood and convenient location! Direct public transport access to U-District and SLU via routes 65 and 64X. Make an appointment to view this terrific home today!

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

FOR APPLICANTS ON CITY OF SEATTLE PROPERTIES:

Per Seattles Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords, property managers, screening companies etc. are prohibited from requiring disclosure or asking about criminal history. We will not pull criminal history on any applicants for Seattle properties, therefore we will not reject an applicant or take adverse action based on arrest records, conviction records or criminal history, except for sex offender registry information. However, we may only take adverse action in regards to sex registry information if the conviction occurred when the person was an adult and only if there are legitimate business reasons as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.025.A.4 and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

SEATTLE PROPERTY MOVE IN COSTS: Security deposit, pet deposits, non-refundable fees and last months rent may be paid in installments per Seattle Municipal Code 7.24

(RLNE5348891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 NE 100th St. have any available units?
3616 NE 100th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3616 NE 100th St. have?
Some of 3616 NE 100th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 NE 100th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3616 NE 100th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 NE 100th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3616 NE 100th St. is pet friendly.
Does 3616 NE 100th St. offer parking?
Yes, 3616 NE 100th St. offers parking.
Does 3616 NE 100th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3616 NE 100th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 NE 100th St. have a pool?
No, 3616 NE 100th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3616 NE 100th St. have accessible units?
No, 3616 NE 100th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 NE 100th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3616 NE 100th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

