Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3602 39th Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3602 39th Ave W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3602 39th Ave W
3602 39th Avenue West
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Location
3602 39th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Briarcliff
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Corner lot in very desirable neighborhood in Seattle. Close to Discovery Park. Excellent schools and great local grocery store nearby.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3602 39th Ave W have any available units?
3602 39th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
Is 3602 39th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3602 39th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 39th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 3602 39th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seattle
.
Does 3602 39th Ave W offer parking?
No, 3602 39th Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 3602 39th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3602 39th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 39th Ave W have a pool?
No, 3602 39th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3602 39th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 3602 39th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 39th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3602 39th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3602 39th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 3602 39th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
St. James Tower
920 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Paul Revere
1018 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
East Union
2220 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Common Anderson
1806 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Radius
400 Boren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Crown Hill Apartments
2761-2769 NW 80th St
Seattle, WA 98117
Harlow Heights
4351 15th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98108
Summit at Lake Union
1735 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Similar Pages
Seattle 1 Bedrooms
Seattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly Apartments
Seattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments
King County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Bothell, WA
Auburn, WA
Lakewood, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballard
Belltown
University District
Queen Anne
Lower Queen Anne
Delridge
South Lake Union
First Hill
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
City University of Seattle
North Seattle College
Seattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University