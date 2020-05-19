All apartments in Seattle
3544 SW Austin
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

3544 SW Austin

3544 Southwest Austin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3544 Southwest Austin Street, Seattle, WA 98126
Gatewood

Amenities

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3544 SW Austin have any available units?
3544 SW Austin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3544 SW Austin currently offering any rent specials?
3544 SW Austin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 SW Austin pet-friendly?
Yes, 3544 SW Austin is pet friendly.
Does 3544 SW Austin offer parking?
No, 3544 SW Austin does not offer parking.
Does 3544 SW Austin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3544 SW Austin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 SW Austin have a pool?
No, 3544 SW Austin does not have a pool.
Does 3544 SW Austin have accessible units?
No, 3544 SW Austin does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 SW Austin have units with dishwashers?
No, 3544 SW Austin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3544 SW Austin have units with air conditioning?
No, 3544 SW Austin does not have units with air conditioning.
