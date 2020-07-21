3542 SW Monroe

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tastefully Updated 2bd 1bath Home in West Seattle! - Well tended 2 bdrm home with beautiful landscaping. Wonderful southern exposure bathes the property in sunlight. The back yard is a gardener's delight with a spacious potting building in the corner as well as a second large shed and raised deck with beautiful outdoor furnishings. The owner has for many years taken very good care of this energy efficient home. Newly refinished Hardwood floors. Unusually large closets in both bedrooms for this era home The home was completely re painted on the inside and has updated stainless steel appliances and brand new washer and dryer. The bathroom was just remodeled as well with brand-new tile shower. Great quiet neighborhood. Close to major bus lines and shopping.



