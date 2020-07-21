3542 Southwest Monroe Street, Seattle, WA 98126 Gatewood
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tastefully Updated 2bd 1bath Home in West Seattle! - Well tended 2 bdrm home with beautiful landscaping. Wonderful southern exposure bathes the property in sunlight. The back yard is a gardener's delight with a spacious potting building in the corner as well as a second large shed and raised deck with beautiful outdoor furnishings. The owner has for many years taken very good care of this energy efficient home. Newly refinished Hardwood floors. Unusually large closets in both bedrooms for this era home The home was completely re painted on the inside and has updated stainless steel appliances and brand new washer and dryer. The bathroom was just remodeled as well with brand-new tile shower. Great quiet neighborhood. Close to major bus lines and shopping.
(RLNE5536280)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3542 SW Monroe have any available units?
3542 SW Monroe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3542 SW Monroe have?
Some of 3542 SW Monroe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3542 SW Monroe currently offering any rent specials?
3542 SW Monroe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3542 SW Monroe pet-friendly?
Yes, 3542 SW Monroe is pet friendly.
Does 3542 SW Monroe offer parking?
No, 3542 SW Monroe does not offer parking.
Does 3542 SW Monroe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3542 SW Monroe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3542 SW Monroe have a pool?
No, 3542 SW Monroe does not have a pool.
Does 3542 SW Monroe have accessible units?
No, 3542 SW Monroe does not have accessible units.
Does 3542 SW Monroe have units with dishwashers?
No, 3542 SW Monroe does not have units with dishwashers.