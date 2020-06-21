3516 NE 75th Street - 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Easy bus access to U-District and Downtown. Short walk to local restaurants, shops, banks, and library. Safeway is right across the street for your grocery needs. Close to Seattle Children's Hospital, University of Washington, UW Medical Center. Convenient place to live whether you have a car or not.



Microsoft shuttle just down the street

Walk or less than 10 min bus ride to Seattle Children's Hospital

Short ride on Bus#65 to UW Medical Center, University of Washington, or UW light rail station

UW light rail takes 5 mins to Capitol Hill and 10 mins to Downtown

Buses #64 and #71 go to downtown



$45 non-refundable application fee per person

$50 Water/sewer/garbage per person/per month

$1,000 holding fee to hold the apt for move in ( becomes refundable security deposit less move out carpet cleaning fee)

1 free reserved parking space

Tenants pays electricity, cable, and internet

On-site laundry

First and Last month rent at move in (with the option to pay last month rent over 6 equal installments)



No Smoking/No Vaping and No Pets building



We do not accept portable/reusable tenant screening reports.

Equal Housing Opportunity.