Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:20 AM

3516 NE 75th Street - 7

3516 Northeast 75th Street · (206) 351-9738
Location

3516 Northeast 75th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
internet access
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Easy bus access to U-District and Downtown. Short walk to local restaurants, shops, banks, and library. Safeway is right across the street for your grocery needs. Close to Seattle Children's Hospital, University of Washington, UW Medical Center. Convenient place to live whether you have a car or not.

Microsoft shuttle just down the street
Walk or less than 10 min bus ride to Seattle Children's Hospital
Short ride on Bus#65 to UW Medical Center, University of Washington, or UW light rail station
UW light rail takes 5 mins to Capitol Hill and 10 mins to Downtown
Buses #64 and #71 go to downtown

$45 non-refundable application fee per person
$50 Water/sewer/garbage per person/per month
$1,000 holding fee to hold the apt for move in ( becomes refundable security deposit less move out carpet cleaning fee)
1 free reserved parking space
Tenants pays electricity, cable, and internet
On-site laundry
First and Last month rent at move in (with the option to pay last month rent over 6 equal installments)

No Smoking/No Vaping and No Pets building

We do not accept portable/reusable tenant screening reports.
Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

