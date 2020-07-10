All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

3459 23rd Ave W

3459 23rd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3459 23rd Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 2BR Magnolia Newly Available - Property Id: 291620

Don't Miss Out! New paint and carpet inside. Lofty territorial views looking towards the Cascades with a peek of the canal. Unit facing east and access from W Ruffner St. Large upper unit, 1179sqft, wood burning fireplace. This is one of four unit in a four plex. Very spacious and a lot of storage spaces. Large windows with bright sunlight and amazing view. White kitchen cabinets. Comes with 2 assigned parking spots. PET Friendly!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291620
Property Id 291620

(RLNE5824652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3459 23rd Ave W have any available units?
3459 23rd Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3459 23rd Ave W have?
Some of 3459 23rd Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3459 23rd Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3459 23rd Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3459 23rd Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3459 23rd Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 3459 23rd Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 3459 23rd Ave W offers parking.
Does 3459 23rd Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3459 23rd Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3459 23rd Ave W have a pool?
No, 3459 23rd Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3459 23rd Ave W have accessible units?
No, 3459 23rd Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3459 23rd Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3459 23rd Ave W has units with dishwashers.

