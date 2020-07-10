3459 23rd Ave W

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious 2BR Magnolia Newly Available - Property Id: 291620



Don't Miss Out! New paint and carpet inside. Lofty territorial views looking towards the Cascades with a peek of the canal. Unit facing east and access from W Ruffner St. Large upper unit, 1179sqft, wood burning fireplace. This is one of four unit in a four plex. Very spacious and a lot of storage spaces. Large windows with bright sunlight and amazing view. White kitchen cabinets. Comes with 2 assigned parking spots. PET Friendly!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291620

Property Id 291620



(RLNE5824652)