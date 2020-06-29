3452 14th Avenue West

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

North Queen Anne Charming Vintage home (Three bedroom plus 4th room at lower level) - Welcome home to this 1904 lovely home in Queen Anne Seattle Washington.



This home is ready for move-in now with a lease term through June 2020 is preferred by the owner.

The location of this home is a rating of 10. A perfect home for college students at Seattle Pacific University.

Easy bike commute to Amazon, Expedia and downtown Seattle.



The layout of this Emerald City home features 1700 square feet, three bedrooms on the main level of home and one lower room in the partially finished basement. Nine foot ceilings with light filled formal rooms. Enjoy the diversity of the Ballard and Fremont neighborhoods within walking distance.



Lovely garden space at the back of property for gardening, picnic area and or peaceful natural setting.



Deposit is equal to one months rent

NO PETS PLEASE

TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES



PLEASE CALL DEBBIE TO VIEW @ 206-999-0336



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5146659)