All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3440 14th Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3440 14th Avenue South
Last updated February 12 2020 at 8:37 AM

3440 14th Avenue South

3440 14th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Beacon Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3440 14th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This Beacon Hill Apartment building consists of 20 one and two bedroom renovated apartments on 4 floors in the Beacon Hill area of Seattle. The units offer off street parking, decks, laundry facilities on the premises, dishwashers and views of the city and water. No pets please. 1 bd $1275 (includes w,s,g) laundry on-site, parking available, covered balcony, freeway entrance around the corner, close to bus line, light rail, Kimball Elementary, Beacon Hill Elementary, Franklin High School, and Cleveland High School. 3440 14th Ave S Seattle 98144 *** CALL 206-709-4131 https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure5

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3440 14th Avenue South have any available units?
3440 14th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3440 14th Avenue South have?
Some of 3440 14th Avenue South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3440 14th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3440 14th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3440 14th Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 3440 14th Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3440 14th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 3440 14th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 3440 14th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3440 14th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3440 14th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3440 14th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3440 14th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3440 14th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3440 14th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3440 14th Avenue South has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terravita
1615 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Chloe on Madison
1401 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Crane @ Interbay
3200 16th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St
Seattle, WA 98146
Eleanor
800 NE 67th St
Seattle, WA 98103
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Common Capitol
422 11th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Premiere on Pine
1525 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University