3440 14th Avenue South

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated

This Beacon Hill Apartment building consists of 20 one and two bedroom renovated apartments on 4 floors in the Beacon Hill area of Seattle. The units offer off street parking, decks, laundry facilities on the premises, dishwashers and views of the city and water. No pets please. 1 bd $1275 (includes w,s,g) laundry on-site, parking available, covered balcony, freeway entrance around the corner, close to bus line, light rail, Kimball Elementary, Beacon Hill Elementary, Franklin High School, and Cleveland High School. 3440 14th Ave S Seattle 98144 *** CALL 206-709-4131 https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure5