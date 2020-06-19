3425 14th Ave W

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

The Belvedere Apartments is a nice, quiet, newer building located on the northwest corner of Queen Anne near Interbay, the Ballard Bridge and Seattle Pacific University. You're just a quick hop over to Ballard's nightlife and restaurants, and there are bus lines to downtown Seattle right outside. The building has 19 units - 5 studios and 14 one bedrooms. The apartments have views and decks, and there is laundry on site. We are a non-smoking building, and utilities are paid by the tenant. This bright studio, one bath remodeled unit has a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and three big closet spaces. The unit was recently remodeled with new paint, new plank vinyl and new appliances. This unit is on the 1st floor, no elevator available. This unit has a large west facing deck that is 3 stories up because of the hill. From the 4th floor, you have access to the spectacular roof-top deck too. The Belvedere Apartments is a nice, quiet building located on the northwest corner of Queen Anne near Interbay, the Ballard Bridge and Seattle Pacific University. We are near multiple bus lines: Rapid Ride D line, 32, 40 and more. Reserved alley parking is $50, garage parking is $75 and onsite Storage is $25. There are two coin operated laundry rooms onsite. Cats are okay with $250 refundable deposit payable over three months and $25 pet rent. We are a non-smoking building, and utilities are paid by the tenant. Refundable Security Deposit $600, can be paid over six months. To learn more about our qualifications for tenancy (such as salary and credit requirements) and what constitutes a completed application, please go to: https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure We are looking for a one year lease. Unit available on March 4th or anytime in March. Please respond to the posting via email to schedule a personal showing.



Terms: 12 Month lease then month to month Available March 4th or anytime in March prorated