Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:27 PM

3419 Wallingford Ave N

3419 Wallingford Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3419 Wallingford Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
The Cameo Apartments is a small, quiet apartment building in the heart of Wallingford near Gas Works Park and the Burke-Gilman Trail. Come see us ***TOP FLOOR VIEW UNIT*** 2 bed, 1.75 bath Top floor, Corner unit. Unit is located on the third floor (top floor), with bright south facing exposure and views of Lake Union & Downtown. Plank flooring in kitchen, living and bath, new carpet in both bedrooms, modern tile bath surround. Private deck & plenty of closet space!! Coin-op laundry facilities are located on site. Multiple bus lines close by. Covered parking available for $100/month. UNIT FEATURES * 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom unit * located on top, 3rd floor, corner unit ADDITIONAL INFO / DETAILS * Application/screening fee: $40. * Deposit: $900 refundable ). * Rent: $2,095month. * Utilities: Additional surcharge for W/S/G ($75for one person; $90 for two) * Electricity & Cable: responsibility of the resident * Term: Available approx. 1/24/2020 * Parking: $100 mo * Street Parking is free FURTHER INFO * Satellite dishes are not permitted. * The building/unit is non-smoking.

Terms: 12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 Wallingford Ave N have any available units?
3419 Wallingford Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3419 Wallingford Ave N have?
Some of 3419 Wallingford Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3419 Wallingford Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3419 Wallingford Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 Wallingford Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3419 Wallingford Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3419 Wallingford Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3419 Wallingford Ave N offers parking.
Does 3419 Wallingford Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3419 Wallingford Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 Wallingford Ave N have a pool?
No, 3419 Wallingford Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3419 Wallingford Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3419 Wallingford Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 Wallingford Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3419 Wallingford Ave N has units with dishwashers.

