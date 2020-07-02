3419 Wallingford Ave N

Amenities

The Cameo Apartments is a small, quiet apartment building in the heart of Wallingford near Gas Works Park and the Burke-Gilman Trail. Come see us ***TOP FLOOR VIEW UNIT*** 2 bed, 1.75 bath Top floor, Corner unit. Unit is located on the third floor (top floor), with bright south facing exposure and views of Lake Union & Downtown. Plank flooring in kitchen, living and bath, new carpet in both bedrooms, modern tile bath surround. Private deck & plenty of closet space!! Coin-op laundry facilities are located on site. Multiple bus lines close by. Covered parking available for $100/month. UNIT FEATURES * 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom unit * located on top, 3rd floor, corner unit ADDITIONAL INFO / DETAILS * Application/screening fee: $40. * Deposit: $900 refundable ). * Rent: $2,095month. * Utilities: Additional surcharge for W/S/G ($75for one person; $90 for two) * Electricity & Cable: responsibility of the resident * Term: Available approx. 1/24/2020 * Parking: $100 mo * Street Parking is free FURTHER INFO * Satellite dishes are not permitted. * The building/unit is non-smoking.



