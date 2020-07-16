All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:41 PM

3403 SW Manning St

3403 Southwest Manning Street · (206) 245-5990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3403 Southwest Manning Street, Seattle, WA 98126
North Admiral

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
This apartment is nestled in the quiet and desirable neighborhood of Belvidere. Near Water Taxi for easy Downtown commuting. Enjoy the best West Seattle has to offer and live minutes from an amazing array of restaurants, shopping (including Trader Joes) and activities including the West Seattle Junction, Alki Beach, and Lincoln Park! This incredibly spacious unit is quiet and private, with plenty of storage. It features a large brick gas fireplace, built-in speakers, a breakfast bar, W/D in unit and a deck for exclusive use. Water, sewer, garbage, electric, gas, DirectTV and internet are flat $250/mo. Dogs and cats (indoor only) are considered case by case, $25/mo. pet rent. One designated parking space included. Contact Joe with Seattle Rental Group for a showing at 206-245-5990 or joe@seattlerentalgroup.com.

Terms: One year lease. Apply at seattlerentalgroup.com/application. $40 per adult. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3403 SW Manning St have any available units?
3403 SW Manning St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3403 SW Manning St have?
Some of 3403 SW Manning St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3403 SW Manning St currently offering any rent specials?
3403 SW Manning St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3403 SW Manning St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3403 SW Manning St is pet friendly.
Does 3403 SW Manning St offer parking?
Yes, 3403 SW Manning St offers parking.
Does 3403 SW Manning St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3403 SW Manning St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3403 SW Manning St have a pool?
No, 3403 SW Manning St does not have a pool.
Does 3403 SW Manning St have accessible units?
No, 3403 SW Manning St does not have accessible units.
Does 3403 SW Manning St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3403 SW Manning St has units with dishwashers.
