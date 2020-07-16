3403 SW Manning St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

This apartment is nestled in the quiet and desirable neighborhood of Belvidere. Near Water Taxi for easy Downtown commuting. Enjoy the best West Seattle has to offer and live minutes from an amazing array of restaurants, shopping (including Trader Joes) and activities including the West Seattle Junction, Alki Beach, and Lincoln Park! This incredibly spacious unit is quiet and private, with plenty of storage. It features a large brick gas fireplace, built-in speakers, a breakfast bar, W/D in unit and a deck for exclusive use. Water, sewer, garbage, electric, gas, DirectTV and internet are flat $250/mo. Dogs and cats (indoor only) are considered case by case, $25/mo. pet rent. One designated parking space included. Contact Joe with Seattle Rental Group for a showing at 206-245-5990 or joe@seattlerentalgroup.com.



Terms: One year lease. Apply at seattlerentalgroup.com/application. $40 per adult. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.