All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3401 East Pike Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3401 East Pike Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:09 AM

3401 East Pike Street

3401 East Pike Street · (206) 919-6028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3401 East Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Madrona

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Madrona Court Apartments charming 2-story building offering 22 units in the heart of Madrona. Top rated restaurants and retail shops literally on the same block! 5 minutes to Capitol Hill and downtown Seattle. 5 minutes to Lake Washington. There are 17 one bedroom with one bath apartments and 5 two bedroom with two bath apartments with optional garage parking available. Amenities include courtyard with community BBQ, controlled access building, washer/dryers, dishwashers, some skylights, elevator, and some units have vaulted ceilings. No pets or smoking allowed. Open kitchen to the living room. Lots of windows facing south for natural light. Quiet building with fountains and community BBQ area. One of the only apartment communities in the heart of Madrona just walking distance to award winning restaurants, retail shops and local grocery store.

Terms: 1 year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 East Pike Street have any available units?
3401 East Pike Street has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 East Pike Street have?
Some of 3401 East Pike Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 East Pike Street currently offering any rent specials?
3401 East Pike Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 East Pike Street pet-friendly?
No, 3401 East Pike Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3401 East Pike Street offer parking?
Yes, 3401 East Pike Street does offer parking.
Does 3401 East Pike Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3401 East Pike Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 East Pike Street have a pool?
No, 3401 East Pike Street does not have a pool.
Does 3401 East Pike Street have accessible units?
No, 3401 East Pike Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 East Pike Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 East Pike Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3401 East Pike Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Landes
901 8th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
OK Hotel- Income Restricted
212 Alaskan Way S
Seattle, WA 98104
The Flats at Interbay Apartments
3036 16th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
True North
801 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Villa Appia
12300 31st Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98125
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity