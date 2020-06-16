3401 East Pike Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage internet access

Madrona Court Apartments charming 2-story building offering 22 units in the heart of Madrona. Top rated restaurants and retail shops literally on the same block! 5 minutes to Capitol Hill and downtown Seattle. 5 minutes to Lake Washington. There are 17 one bedroom with one bath apartments and 5 two bedroom with two bath apartments with optional garage parking available. Amenities include courtyard with community BBQ, controlled access building, washer/dryers, dishwashers, some skylights, elevator, and some units have vaulted ceilings. No pets or smoking allowed. Open kitchen to the living room. Lots of windows facing south for natural light. Quiet building with fountains and community BBQ area. One of the only apartment communities in the heart of Madrona just walking distance to award winning restaurants, retail shops and local grocery store.



Terms: 1 year lease