Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3400 25th Ave W
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:38 AM

3400 25th Ave W

3400 25th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3400 25th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
!! $2,195 + 954 Square Feet, 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath Magnolia Condo, Utilities + Garage parking included !!

This is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unfurnished condo unit situated on Magnolia hill available for rent by owners beginning August 1st for a one year lease. Water, sewer, garbage is included in the rental price, along with one garage parking space. An additional parking space off the street is available to rent for an extra $15/month. Free laundry is right across the hall, shared on the floor with 2 other condo units.

First and last month rent plus $2000 deposit due at signing.

Master bedroom with walk-in closet, new carpet, new baseboard, granite slab counters in kitchen, New dishwasher, refrigerator, view of Mt. Rainier, quiet neighborhood, small condo building with only 15 units, two blocks from direct bus line to downtown, Freemont, Queen Anne, and U-district.

Electricity and cable/internet are not included.

No pets whatsoever. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 25th Ave W have any available units?
3400 25th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 25th Ave W have?
Some of 3400 25th Ave W's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 25th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3400 25th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 25th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 3400 25th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3400 25th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 3400 25th Ave W offers parking.
Does 3400 25th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 25th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 25th Ave W have a pool?
No, 3400 25th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3400 25th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 3400 25th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 25th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 25th Ave W has units with dishwashers.
