3400 25th Ave W

!! $2,195 + 954 Square Feet, 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath Magnolia Condo, Utilities + Garage parking included !!



This is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unfurnished condo unit situated on Magnolia hill available for rent by owners beginning August 1st for a one year lease. Water, sewer, garbage is included in the rental price, along with one garage parking space. An additional parking space off the street is available to rent for an extra $15/month. Free laundry is right across the hall, shared on the floor with 2 other condo units.



First and last month rent plus $2000 deposit due at signing.



Master bedroom with walk-in closet, new carpet, new baseboard, granite slab counters in kitchen, New dishwasher, refrigerator, view of Mt. Rainier, quiet neighborhood, small condo building with only 15 units, two blocks from direct bus line to downtown, Freemont, Queen Anne, and U-district.



Electricity and cable/internet are not included.



No pets whatsoever. No smoking.