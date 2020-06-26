All apartments in Seattle
340 N. 84th St.
340 N. 84th St.

340 North 84th Street · No Longer Available
Location

340 North 84th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
340 N. 84th St. Available 06/15/19 Gorgeous, Sunny Greenwood Home - Live in the center of the vibrant Greenwood neighborhood in this gorgeous and sunny two bedroom plus bonus room, one bath home. Enjoy cooking in the spacious kitchen with ample storage and new flooring, just steps away from the formal dining room. The living room has gleaming hardwoods and ornate stone fireplace. The large master bedroom with double closets is on the main floor with full bath adjacent. One additional bedroom is upstairs with a third bonus room that could be used as a bedroom, play room or office.

The lower level has tons of extras storage / studio space, and a full size washer / dryer. Large backyard is perfect for entertaining, gardening, or simply relaxing.

Close to bus lines and convenient to shopping, dining, parks and more!

Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
~12 month lease preferred
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Tenants are responsible for yard care.
~$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee
~Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet deposit and/or additional rent may apply.

(RLNE4918379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

