335 W Olympic Pl

Amenities
Location! Location! Location!
Space Needle, City and Mount Rainier View!!
Big windows! Light and Bright!
Water, Sewer and Garbage Included!
Wifi Included!
Brand New Washer and Dryer in Unit
1 Optional Parking Available for $125
RARE 1080 Sq Ft
2 Bedrooms Apartment
Newly Remodeled Bathroom
Beautiful Wood Floors,
Balcony,
Fireplace,
Dishwasher,
Decorator Colors,
Canned Lights,
On Bus Line #1
Queen Anne location!
Short drive to Amazon, University of Washington, SPU, Fred Hutchinson, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Allen Foundation on Mercer. Easy access to freeways.
Welcome Home! Your spacious apartment home awaits you on Queen Anne Hill. On bus route, minutes from downtown Seattle and waterfront, walking distance to Queen Anne Ave restaurants, shops and grocery stores, Seattle Center and the Space Needle. In city location.
This two bedroom, one bath apartment has been newly remodeled, with washer and dryer, dishwasher and fireplace.
No smoking, no pets please.
Monthly Rent: $2,395
Water/Sewer/Garbage: Free - Included for 2 people
High Speed Wifi: Free - Included
Security Deposit: $400 (Refundable)
Cleaning Fee: $100
First Month, Last Month (last month can be paid over 3 months)
1 Year Lease
Address: 335 West Olympic Place, Seattle WA 98119