Last updated March 28 2020 at 7:08 AM

335 W Olympic Pl

335 West Olympic Place · No Longer Available
Location

335 West Olympic Place, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
Location! Location! Location!

Space Needle, City and Mount Rainier View!!
Big windows! Light and Bright!
Water, Sewer and Garbage Included!
Wifi Included!
Brand New Washer and Dryer in Unit
1 Optional Parking Available for $125

RARE 1080 Sq Ft
2 Bedrooms Apartment
Newly Remodeled Bathroom
Beautiful Wood Floors,
Balcony,
Fireplace,
Dishwasher,
Decorator Colors,
Canned Lights,
On Bus Line #1
Queen Anne location!
Short drive to Amazon, University of Washington, SPU, Fred Hutchinson, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Allen Foundation on Mercer. Easy access to freeways.

Welcome Home! Your spacious apartment home awaits you on Queen Anne Hill. On bus route, minutes from downtown Seattle and waterfront, walking distance to Queen Anne Ave restaurants, shops and grocery stores, Seattle Center and the Space Needle. In city location.
This two bedroom, one bath apartment has been newly remodeled, with washer and dryer, dishwasher and fireplace.
No smoking, no pets please.
Monthly Rent: $2,395
Water/Sewer/Garbage: Free - Included for 2 people
High Speed Wifi: Free - Included
Security Deposit: $400 (Refundable)
Cleaning Fee: $100
First Month, Last Month (last month can be paid over 3 months)
1 Year Lease

Address: 335 West Olympic Place, Seattle WA 98119

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 W Olympic Pl have any available units?
335 W Olympic Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 W Olympic Pl have?
Some of 335 W Olympic Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 W Olympic Pl currently offering any rent specials?
335 W Olympic Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 W Olympic Pl pet-friendly?
No, 335 W Olympic Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 335 W Olympic Pl offer parking?
Yes, 335 W Olympic Pl offers parking.
Does 335 W Olympic Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 W Olympic Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 W Olympic Pl have a pool?
No, 335 W Olympic Pl does not have a pool.
Does 335 W Olympic Pl have accessible units?
No, 335 W Olympic Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 335 W Olympic Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 W Olympic Pl has units with dishwashers.

