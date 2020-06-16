All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:21 AM

328 BELLEVUE AVE E

328 Bellevue Avenue East · (206) 501-5125
Location

328 Bellevue Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This 4-story, 34 all one bedroom brick and stucco apartment building was built in 1948. The large one-bedroom apartments have tile countertops, mosaic tile bath flooring, new dual pane windows, some newly refinished hardwood floors and city views. The Red Lion is located on Capitol Hill and surrounded by many beautiful older brick buildings. The building is conveniently located to Broadway, downtown Seattle and bus stops and offers some parking, an in-house laundry facility and on-site management. Other features include DSL and cable ready units. Also the building is fully non smoking. This unit is a one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. There is also a storage unit (4 feet by 8 feet) unit that goes with the apartment. 100.00 monthly includes water, sewer, Garbage and HEAT Call Andy at 206-501-5125 if you have any questions or would like to make an appointment to see the apartment. 1 BD $1525 / Includes W/S/G/Heat. The large one-bedroom apartments have tile countertops, mosaic tile bath flooring, new dual pane windows, refinished hardwood floors and city views. The Red Lion is located on Capitol Hill and surrounded by many beautiful older brick buildings. The building is conveniently located to Broadway, downtown Seattle and bus stops. Parking is available, laundry facility onsite, DSL and cable ready units. This is a non- smoking building. Cats are ok with deposit. 328 Bellevue Ave E Seattle 98102 â€" Please call 206-501-5125 https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 BELLEVUE AVE E have any available units?
328 BELLEVUE AVE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 BELLEVUE AVE E have?
Some of 328 BELLEVUE AVE E's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 BELLEVUE AVE E currently offering any rent specials?
328 BELLEVUE AVE E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 BELLEVUE AVE E pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 BELLEVUE AVE E is pet friendly.
Does 328 BELLEVUE AVE E offer parking?
Yes, 328 BELLEVUE AVE E does offer parking.
Does 328 BELLEVUE AVE E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 BELLEVUE AVE E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 BELLEVUE AVE E have a pool?
No, 328 BELLEVUE AVE E does not have a pool.
Does 328 BELLEVUE AVE E have accessible units?
No, 328 BELLEVUE AVE E does not have accessible units.
Does 328 BELLEVUE AVE E have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 BELLEVUE AVE E does not have units with dishwashers.
