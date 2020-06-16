Amenities

This 4-story, 34 all one bedroom brick and stucco apartment building was built in 1948. The large one-bedroom apartments have tile countertops, mosaic tile bath flooring, new dual pane windows, some newly refinished hardwood floors and city views. The Red Lion is located on Capitol Hill and surrounded by many beautiful older brick buildings. The building is conveniently located to Broadway, downtown Seattle and bus stops and offers some parking, an in-house laundry facility and on-site management. Other features include DSL and cable ready units. Also the building is fully non smoking. This unit is a one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. There is also a storage unit (4 feet by 8 feet) unit that goes with the apartment. 100.00 monthly includes water, sewer, Garbage and HEAT Call Andy at 206-501-5125 if you have any questions or would like to make an appointment to see the apartment. 1 BD $1525 / Includes W/S/G/Heat. The large one-bedroom apartments have tile countertops, mosaic tile bath flooring, new dual pane windows, refinished hardwood floors and city views. The Red Lion is located on Capitol Hill and surrounded by many beautiful older brick buildings. The building is conveniently located to Broadway, downtown Seattle and bus stops. Parking is available, laundry facility onsite, DSL and cable ready units. This is a non- smoking building. Cats are ok with deposit. 328 Bellevue Ave E Seattle 98102 â€" Please call 206-501-5125 https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure