3255 NE 88th St
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:50 PM

3255 NE 88th St

3255 Northeast 88th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3255 Northeast 88th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Walk to the Wedgewood Broiler! QUIET building, parking available, laundry facility on-site, walk to shops, grocery, bus line, restaurants! 10 minutes from Magnuson Park, University of Washington, University Village, Burke Gilman Trail! 3255 NE 88th St Large 2 bd $1695 (w/s/g/ storage included), Walk to the Wedgwood Broiler! QUIET building, new carpet! large closets! reserved covered parking available! laundry facility on-site, walk to shops, grocery, bus line, restaurants! 10 minutes from Magnuson Park, University of Washington, University Village, Burke Gilman Trail! 3255 NE 88th St Seattle 98115 **Call 206-271-1111 https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3255 NE 88th St have any available units?
3255 NE 88th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3255 NE 88th St have?
Some of 3255 NE 88th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3255 NE 88th St currently offering any rent specials?
3255 NE 88th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3255 NE 88th St pet-friendly?
No, 3255 NE 88th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3255 NE 88th St offer parking?
Yes, 3255 NE 88th St offers parking.
Does 3255 NE 88th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3255 NE 88th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3255 NE 88th St have a pool?
No, 3255 NE 88th St does not have a pool.
Does 3255 NE 88th St have accessible units?
No, 3255 NE 88th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3255 NE 88th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3255 NE 88th St does not have units with dishwashers.

