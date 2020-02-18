All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3234 14th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3234 14th Ave S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3234 14th Ave S

3234 14th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Beacon Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3234 14th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
In the heart of Seattle. 1 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom in North Beacon Hill.
Short walk to public transportation, minutes drive to downtown, 15 minutes to SEATAC and quick & easy access to I-5 and I-90 expressways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3234 14th Ave S have any available units?
3234 14th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3234 14th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3234 14th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 14th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 3234 14th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3234 14th Ave S offer parking?
No, 3234 14th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 3234 14th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3234 14th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 14th Ave S have a pool?
No, 3234 14th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3234 14th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3234 14th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 14th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3234 14th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 3234 14th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3234 14th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Families 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera South Lake Union
435 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
1404 Boylston
1404 Boylston Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The Edge
500 13th Ave
Seattle, WA 98102
Verse Seattle
402 22nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Pine & Minor
1551 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Villa Appia
12300 31st Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98125
Astro
315 1st Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Westlake Steps
1209 Westlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University