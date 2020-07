Amenities

Excellent condition, old-world charm, ceiling fans, coved ceilings, large kitchen with nook, dishwasher, private porch in back, a really big living room and dining room, fir floors, gas furnace, new double-pane windows, loads of storage in basement and locker. Rent includes parking in the back of the building and water is paid by the owner. Tenant pays gas and electricity. Good outdoor lighting. What a deal!