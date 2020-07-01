Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage elevator

Good location near West Seattle Bridge. Close access to Downtown Seattle, Eastside and the Southend; bus is very convenient to this location. Elevator in the building to each level and reserved garage parking is included with each unit. This is a bright, third floor. 2 br 2 bth apartment with hardwood floor. Includes a washer/dryer, a dishwasher and a garage parking space. $1900 rent, $1000 deposit. 3210 SW Avalon Way. No smoking, no dogs. Call Jack @ 206-724-0301 for info or to see.



Terms: One year lease.