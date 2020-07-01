All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3210 SW Avalon Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3210 SW Avalon Way
Last updated January 11 2020 at 3:28 PM

3210 SW Avalon Way

3210 Southwest Avalon Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Fairmount Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3210 Southwest Avalon Way, Seattle, WA 98126
Fairmount Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Good location near West Seattle Bridge. Close access to Downtown Seattle, Eastside and the Southend; bus is very convenient to this location. Elevator in the building to each level and reserved garage parking is included with each unit. This is a bright, third floor. 2 br 2 bth apartment with hardwood floor. Includes a washer/dryer, a dishwasher and a garage parking space. $1900 rent, $1000 deposit. 3210 SW Avalon Way. No smoking, no dogs. Call Jack @ 206-724-0301 for info or to see.

Terms: One year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 SW Avalon Way have any available units?
3210 SW Avalon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 SW Avalon Way have?
Some of 3210 SW Avalon Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 SW Avalon Way currently offering any rent specials?
3210 SW Avalon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 SW Avalon Way pet-friendly?
No, 3210 SW Avalon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3210 SW Avalon Way offer parking?
Yes, 3210 SW Avalon Way offers parking.
Does 3210 SW Avalon Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3210 SW Avalon Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 SW Avalon Way have a pool?
No, 3210 SW Avalon Way does not have a pool.
Does 3210 SW Avalon Way have accessible units?
No, 3210 SW Avalon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 SW Avalon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3210 SW Avalon Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

206 Bell Apartments
206 Bell St
Seattle, WA 98121
AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S
Seattle, WA 98104
1611 on Lake Union
1611 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Pine & Minor
1551 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Aura West Seattle
4435 35th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
View at Bitter Lake
13410 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
The Cue
1525 Harvard Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University