Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3210 24th Ave W Available 07/01/19 Magnolia Home - Available July 1st - Modern design and high end efficiencies in desirable Magnolia! Open concept floor plan is an entertainers dream with the kitchen in the heart of the living level. Island for prep-work and additional seating. Stainless appliances and quartz countertops. Spacious dining area and deck for entertaining of BBQs. Upper level master suite has loads of light and easterly views. Two additional bedrooms and another full bath on the upper level. Lower level features fourth large bedroom, bonus room, and access to the one-car attached garage. Additional parking in the driveway as well. Yard is owner maintained quarterly. One small dog (under 25 lbs) allowed with an additional pet deposit on a per case basis. No smokers, please.



Wonderful Magnolia neighborhood boasts lovely homes, tree-lined streets, and Discovery Park. Great access to bus lines, recreation, Downtown Seattle, Amazon campus, Expedia, and South Lake Union.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com, (206) 551-9589.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4933186)