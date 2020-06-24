All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3210 24th Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3210 24th Ave W
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

3210 24th Ave W

3210 24th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Magnolia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3210 24th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3210 24th Ave W Available 07/01/19 Magnolia Home - Available July 1st - Modern design and high end efficiencies in desirable Magnolia! Open concept floor plan is an entertainers dream with the kitchen in the heart of the living level. Island for prep-work and additional seating. Stainless appliances and quartz countertops. Spacious dining area and deck for entertaining of BBQs. Upper level master suite has loads of light and easterly views. Two additional bedrooms and another full bath on the upper level. Lower level features fourth large bedroom, bonus room, and access to the one-car attached garage. Additional parking in the driveway as well. Yard is owner maintained quarterly. One small dog (under 25 lbs) allowed with an additional pet deposit on a per case basis. No smokers, please.

Wonderful Magnolia neighborhood boasts lovely homes, tree-lined streets, and Discovery Park. Great access to bus lines, recreation, Downtown Seattle, Amazon campus, Expedia, and South Lake Union.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com, (206) 551-9589.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4933186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 24th Ave W have any available units?
3210 24th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 24th Ave W have?
Some of 3210 24th Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 24th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3210 24th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 24th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3210 24th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 3210 24th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 3210 24th Ave W offers parking.
Does 3210 24th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 24th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 24th Ave W have a pool?
No, 3210 24th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3210 24th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 3210 24th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 24th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3210 24th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wally
4111 Stone Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
Arrive
2116 4th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Barclay Broadway
412 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98104
Springline
3220 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Union View Apartments
1243 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University