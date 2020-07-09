320 Summit Ave E

Amenities

The Carlyle Apartments 3 bedroom unit available June 1st. This is a well kept classic building, in what longtime Capitol Hill residents describe as the most livable part of the hill. With a nearly perfect walk score of 97 out of 100, you'll find everything you need including an excellent grocery store, coffee shops, restaurants, and retail shops all within a few blocks. We are close enough to the Pike/Pine corridor that you can walk to the bars and clubs within 10 minutes, but far enough away that you'll never have to deal with the party crowds. We are also blocks away from major bus lines, and the newly completed Capitol Hill light rail stations, that can get you from the hill to Downtown or the U-district in just minutes. This is a third floor corner unit. For a 3 bedroom of it's size it is an absolute bargain in this neighborhood at $2750.00 Brand new laundromat quality machines on site. Secured building, with intercom system. $35per person flat fee for water, sewer, garbage. You pay electric, cable, telephone. 1 year lease required. Available June 1st Cats and Dogs welcome. $45 per person application fee. Non-Smoking building. Coin-Op style Laundry on site. Street parking. Please call or email to schedule a viewing of this unit. This unit has an amazing floor plan! Featuring high ceilings, hardwood floors, crown moldings throughout, and a conscious effort to keep as much of the original architecture and fixtures as possible.