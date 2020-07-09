All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 PM

320 Summit Ave E

320 Summit Avenue East · (425) 395-6965
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

320 Summit Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
internet access
The Carlyle Apartments 3 bedroom unit available June 1st. This is a well kept classic building, in what longtime Capitol Hill residents describe as the most livable part of the hill. With a nearly perfect walk score of 97 out of 100, you'll find everything you need including an excellent grocery store, coffee shops, restaurants, and retail shops all within a few blocks. We are close enough to the Pike/Pine corridor that you can walk to the bars and clubs within 10 minutes, but far enough away that you'll never have to deal with the party crowds. We are also blocks away from major bus lines, and the newly completed Capitol Hill light rail stations, that can get you from the hill to Downtown or the U-district in just minutes. This is a third floor corner unit. For a 3 bedroom of it's size it is an absolute bargain in this neighborhood at $2750.00 Brand new laundromat quality machines on site. Secured building, with intercom system. $35per person flat fee for water, sewer, garbage. You pay electric, cable, telephone. 1 year lease required. Available June 1st Cats and Dogs welcome. $45 per person application fee. Non-Smoking building. Coin-Op style Laundry on site. Street parking. Please call or email to schedule a viewing of this unit. This unit has an amazing floor plan! Featuring high ceilings, hardwood floors, crown moldings throughout, and a conscious effort to keep as much of the original architecture and fixtures as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Summit Ave E have any available units?
320 Summit Ave E has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Summit Ave E have?
Some of 320 Summit Ave E's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Summit Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
320 Summit Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Summit Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Summit Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 320 Summit Ave E offer parking?
No, 320 Summit Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 320 Summit Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Summit Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Summit Ave E have a pool?
No, 320 Summit Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 320 Summit Ave E have accessible units?
No, 320 Summit Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Summit Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Summit Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
