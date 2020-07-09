320 Melrose Ave E

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

**AVAILABLE NOW!**



Beautiful West-facing unit with floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase Seattle's sparkling city skyline. This open floor plan unit has been recently remodeled with new wood floors, stainless steel fridge, cabinets, and counter tops. White subway tile in the bathroom and dual closets. Secured building with 1 covered parking spot and 2 storage units. Walk score 94, transit score of 89, minutes to downtown, SLU, Amazon, and best parts of the coveted Capitol Hill. Urban living at its best!



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12 month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.