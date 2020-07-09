All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

320 Melrose Ave E

320 Melrose Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

320 Melrose Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW!**

Beautiful West-facing unit with floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase Seattle's sparkling city skyline. This open floor plan unit has been recently remodeled with new wood floors, stainless steel fridge, cabinets, and counter tops. White subway tile in the bathroom and dual closets. Secured building with 1 covered parking spot and 2 storage units. Walk score 94, transit score of 89, minutes to downtown, SLU, Amazon, and best parts of the coveted Capitol Hill. Urban living at its best!

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12 month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Melrose Ave E have any available units?
320 Melrose Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Melrose Ave E have?
Some of 320 Melrose Ave E's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Melrose Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
320 Melrose Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Melrose Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Melrose Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 320 Melrose Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 320 Melrose Ave E offers parking.
Does 320 Melrose Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Melrose Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Melrose Ave E have a pool?
No, 320 Melrose Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 320 Melrose Ave E have accessible units?
No, 320 Melrose Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Melrose Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Melrose Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.

