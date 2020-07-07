All apartments in Seattle
319 Yale Ave N

319 Yale Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

319 Yale Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
South Lake Union

Amenities

stainless steel
gym
fire pit
clubhouse
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
bbq/grill
Mother nature meets suburban Seattle in this uniquely cozy apartment building with a soothing balance of earth and city. Enjoy a number of stylized indoor and outdoor common areas curated for any type of social gathering with features like grilling stations, lounge seating, firepits, big screen TVs, and more. Theres also a fitness center and business lounge when work and exercise are the priority. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.

This one-bedroom/one-bathroom apartment features a chic, industrial style with designer details throughout. The unit also comes fully furnished with bespoke furniture, stainless steel appliances, a Smart TV, and more. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Yale Ave N have any available units?
319 Yale Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 Yale Ave N have?
Some of 319 Yale Ave N's amenities include stainless steel, gym, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Yale Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
319 Yale Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Yale Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 319 Yale Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 319 Yale Ave N offer parking?
No, 319 Yale Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 319 Yale Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Yale Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Yale Ave N have a pool?
No, 319 Yale Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 319 Yale Ave N have accessible units?
No, 319 Yale Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Yale Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 Yale Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

