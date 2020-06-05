Rent Calculator
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
318 1st Avenue South
Last updated May 11 2020 at 5:55 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
318 1st Avenue South
318 1st Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
318 1st Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98104
Pioneer Square
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 318 1st Avenue South have any available units?
318 1st Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
Is 318 1st Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
318 1st Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 1st Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 1st Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 318 1st Avenue South offer parking?
No, 318 1st Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 318 1st Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 1st Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 1st Avenue South have a pool?
No, 318 1st Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 318 1st Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 318 1st Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 318 1st Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 1st Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 1st Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 1st Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
