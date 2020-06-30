All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 316 NE. 125th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
316 NE. 125th Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

316 NE. 125th Street

316 Northeast 125th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Haller Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

316 Northeast 125th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Haller Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool table
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Antique Home with Charm and Beauty - Now available is this exquisitely charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with nearly 1600 sq. ft. of living space. It a warm and inviting living room with fireplace, a cozy kitchen with newer appliances, original hardwood flooring throughout the first floor and custom shades and lighting throughout every room. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the first floor. The basement has a laundry room with newer appliances and water heater, .5 bath, open space for extra storage, pool table or furniture and a robustly spacious 3 bedroom/Rec room with fireplace. This cozy home has everything that you need and it only minutes from the 5 freeway, schools, parks, Northgate Mall, the brand new light rail and its located towards the end of a Cu-del-Sac for privacy. This home also has central heating and air. Inquire about this home now, it may not last long. Rent: $2395 Deposit: $2395. Pets are allowed. Pet Deposits start at $500 w/ $25 pet rent. Subject to increase if there are more than one pet. For more information please contact Tye Taylor at 425-599-5931 or email ttaylor@sevypm.co for possible showing and open house times.

This home has been presented to you by Sevyn Property Management.

**We do not accept Portable Tenant Screenings from 3rd parties. All applications are to be run by Sevyn Property Management**

(RLNE5192079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 NE. 125th Street have any available units?
316 NE. 125th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 NE. 125th Street have?
Some of 316 NE. 125th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 NE. 125th Street currently offering any rent specials?
316 NE. 125th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 NE. 125th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 NE. 125th Street is pet friendly.
Does 316 NE. 125th Street offer parking?
No, 316 NE. 125th Street does not offer parking.
Does 316 NE. 125th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 NE. 125th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 NE. 125th Street have a pool?
No, 316 NE. 125th Street does not have a pool.
Does 316 NE. 125th Street have accessible units?
No, 316 NE. 125th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 316 NE. 125th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 NE. 125th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luna
6921 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98115
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St
Seattle, WA 98108
Residences at 3295
3295 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
The Heights on Capitol Hill
130 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Post Alley Court
1408 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
The Chloe Apartments
1408 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Viva
1111 East Union Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Star Apartments
170 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University