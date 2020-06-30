316 NE. 125th Street

Amenities

Antique Home with Charm and Beauty - Now available is this exquisitely charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with nearly 1600 sq. ft. of living space. It a warm and inviting living room with fireplace, a cozy kitchen with newer appliances, original hardwood flooring throughout the first floor and custom shades and lighting throughout every room. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the first floor. The basement has a laundry room with newer appliances and water heater, .5 bath, open space for extra storage, pool table or furniture and a robustly spacious 3 bedroom/Rec room with fireplace. This cozy home has everything that you need and it only minutes from the 5 freeway, schools, parks, Northgate Mall, the brand new light rail and its located towards the end of a Cu-del-Sac for privacy. This home also has central heating and air. Inquire about this home now, it may not last long. Rent: $2395 Deposit: $2395. Pets are allowed. Pet Deposits start at $500 w/ $25 pet rent. Subject to increase if there are more than one pet. For more information please contact Tye Taylor at 425-599-5931 or email ttaylor@sevypm.co for possible showing and open house times.



**We do not accept Portable Tenant Screenings from 3rd parties. All applications are to be run by Sevyn Property Management**



