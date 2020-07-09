All apartments in Seattle
316 14th Ave

316 14th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

316 14th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/472975b0dd ---- 2 bedroom in lovely duplex available now. Large living area with ceiling fan, new laminate wood flooring. All new kitchen with gorgeous counter tops, all stainless appliances. Full bath, new vanity, tub and flooring. One bedroom on main floor, 2nd bedroom downstairs. Washer and dryer included. Large storage area in basement. Private fenced back yard. Great location, close to shopping, dining, public transportation. Small dogs possible, some restrictions apply. YEAR BUILT: 1928 SCHOOLS Elementary: Bailey Gatzert Middle/Jr High: Washington High: Garfield APPLIANCES Oven/Range Refrigerator Washer Dryer Microwave HEATING Electric UTILITIES INCLUDED None LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2250. We may ask for last month?s rent based on income, credit score, or background check results PET POLICY - 1 PET ? Pet possible with prior approval and additional deposit (30 lb. max.) ? Pets must be over 2 years old and under 30lbs ? No aggressive dog breeds ? Other restrictions may apply PET DEPOSIT Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet. This deposit would be an addition to the standard deposit and refundable subject to property condition on move out. EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties Pets Cc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 14th Ave have any available units?
316 14th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 14th Ave have?
Some of 316 14th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 14th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
316 14th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 14th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 14th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 316 14th Ave offer parking?
No, 316 14th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 316 14th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 14th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 14th Ave have a pool?
No, 316 14th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 316 14th Ave have accessible units?
No, 316 14th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 316 14th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 14th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

