316 14th Ave

2 bedroom in lovely duplex available now. Large living area with ceiling fan, new laminate wood flooring. All new kitchen with gorgeous counter tops, all stainless appliances. Full bath, new vanity, tub and flooring. One bedroom on main floor, 2nd bedroom downstairs. Washer and dryer included. Large storage area in basement. Private fenced back yard. Great location, close to shopping, dining, public transportation. Small dogs possible, some restrictions apply. YEAR BUILT: 1928 SCHOOLS Elementary: Bailey Gatzert Middle/Jr High: Washington High: Garfield APPLIANCES Oven/Range Refrigerator Washer Dryer Microwave HEATING Electric UTILITIES INCLUDED None LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2250. We may ask for last month?s rent based on income, credit score, or background check results PET POLICY - 1 PET ? Pet possible with prior approval and additional deposit (30 lb. max.) ? Pets must be over 2 years old and under 30lbs ? No aggressive dog breeds ? Other restrictions may apply PET DEPOSIT Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet. This deposit would be an addition to the standard deposit and refundable subject to property condition on move out.