315 23rd Ave E

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location, big units with open layout. Easy access to grocery stores and shopping. Neighborhood: Capitol hill Address: 315 23rd ave east Bedrooms/Baths: 1 bed 1 bathroom Rent: 1300 Parking: 1 Utility Fee: 75.00 Deposit: 700 Lease: 12-month minimum. Pets: Cats allowed Description: Beautiful bright apartment. One of the few large one-bedrooms in this area at this low price point. A small garden of trees, shrubs, that keeps the unit cool in the summer and, insulated in the winter. Available: now