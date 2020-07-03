All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 24 2019 at 5:25 AM

315 23rd Ave E

315 23rd Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

315 23rd Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location, big units with open layout. Easy access to grocery stores and shopping. Neighborhood: Capitol hill Address: 315 23rd ave east Bedrooms/Baths: 1 bed 1 bathroom Rent: 1300 Parking: 1 Utility Fee: 75.00 Deposit: 700 Lease: 12-month minimum. Pets: Cats allowed Description: Beautiful bright apartment. One of the few large one-bedrooms in this area at this low price point. A small garden of trees, shrubs, that keeps the unit cool in the summer and, insulated in the winter. Available: now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 23rd Ave E have any available units?
315 23rd Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 23rd Ave E have?
Some of 315 23rd Ave E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 23rd Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
315 23rd Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 23rd Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 23rd Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 315 23rd Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 315 23rd Ave E offers parking.
Does 315 23rd Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 23rd Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 23rd Ave E have a pool?
No, 315 23rd Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 315 23rd Ave E have accessible units?
No, 315 23rd Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 315 23rd Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 23rd Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.

