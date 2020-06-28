All apartments in Seattle
3115 Franklin Ave E.
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

3115 Franklin Ave E

3115 Franklin Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

3115 Franklin Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Portage Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Conveniently located in Seattle's Portage Bay neighborhood, this 1-bedroom apartment is just a short distance from Portage Bay, University of Washington and Eastlake Ave E. Newly updated & move-in ready, this 1-bedroom apartment home with plenty of natural light throughout includes a private entrance into an open living space complete with a galley kitchen and a home-sized washer and dryer. The unit also includes a very spacious bedroom and in-unit storage. Call or Text Kathleen at 206-779-5231 today for a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3115 Franklin Ave E have any available units?
3115 Franklin Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3115 Franklin Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Franklin Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Franklin Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 3115 Franklin Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3115 Franklin Ave E offer parking?
No, 3115 Franklin Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 3115 Franklin Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3115 Franklin Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Franklin Ave E have a pool?
No, 3115 Franklin Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 3115 Franklin Ave E have accessible units?
No, 3115 Franklin Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Franklin Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 3115 Franklin Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3115 Franklin Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3115 Franklin Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

