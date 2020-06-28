3115 Franklin Ave E.

Amenities

Conveniently located in Seattle's Portage Bay neighborhood, this 1-bedroom apartment is just a short distance from Portage Bay, University of Washington and Eastlake Ave E. Newly updated & move-in ready, this 1-bedroom apartment home with plenty of natural light throughout includes a private entrance into an open living space complete with a galley kitchen and a home-sized washer and dryer. The unit also includes a very spacious bedroom and in-unit storage. Call or Text Kathleen at 206-779-5231 today for a viewing!