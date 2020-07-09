310 North 46th Street

Amenities

The Southwind Apartments is a 1987 4-story, 16-unit apartment building. Amenities include carpet, controlled access, decks (with the 2 bedroom apartments only), dishwasher, disposal, laundry facilities, parking, pet friendly (DOGS and cats allowed with deposit!), storage, and located near bus lines. You can walk to Woodland Park Zoo, and there is easy access to 99, transit, shops and restaurants! Pet-friendly 2 bdr for $1625 - $1675 + $100 for W/S/G. close to Woodland Park Zoo and dog park! Parking is $50 per month in a controlled access garage. The unit features a wood-burning fireplace, dishwasher, covered balcony, and a separate dining area. The building has an elevator, wheelchair access, and laundry facility on-site. Quiet building and residents. Easy access to I-99, Ballard, and downtown. Close to the Burke Gilman Trail and Greenlake. Dogs and cats welcome! 310 N 46th Seattle 98103 The rent for #302 is $1,675 plus $100 for water/sewer/garbage The rent for #204 is $1,625 plus $100 for water/sewer/garbage https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure