310 North 46th Street
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:17 PM

310 North 46th Street

310 North 46th Street · No Longer Available
Location

310 North 46th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
dog park
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Southwind Apartments is a 1987 4-story, 16-unit apartment building. Amenities include carpet, controlled access, decks (with the 2 bedroom apartments only), dishwasher, disposal, laundry facilities, parking, pet friendly (DOGS and cats allowed with deposit!), storage, and located near bus lines. You can walk to Woodland Park Zoo, and there is easy access to 99, transit, shops and restaurants! Pet-friendly 2 bdr for $1625 - $1675 + $100 for W/S/G. close to Woodland Park Zoo and dog park! Parking is $50 per month in a controlled access garage. The unit features a wood-burning fireplace, dishwasher, covered balcony, and a separate dining area. The building has an elevator, wheelchair access, and laundry facility on-site. Quiet building and residents. Easy access to I-99, Ballard, and downtown. Close to the Burke Gilman Trail and Greenlake. Dogs and cats welcome! 310 N 46th Seattle 98103 The rent for #302 is $1,675 plus $100 for water/sewer/garbage The rent for #204 is $1,625 plus $100 for water/sewer/garbage https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 North 46th Street have any available units?
310 North 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 North 46th Street have?
Some of 310 North 46th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 North 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 North 46th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 North 46th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 North 46th Street is pet friendly.
Does 310 North 46th Street offer parking?
Yes, 310 North 46th Street offers parking.
Does 310 North 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 North 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 North 46th Street have a pool?
No, 310 North 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 North 46th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 310 North 46th Street has accessible units.
Does 310 North 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 North 46th Street has units with dishwashers.

