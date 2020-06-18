3053 61st Ave SW

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute little Alki - West Seattle house 2 blocks from the beach for rent..SOON! - A lovely vintage house built in 1909 on a 2100 square foot lot. 2 blocks away from Alki beach and restaurants along Alki waterfront. , front and back yard with a fence around it.



New windows are being installed on July 17 -19th. A 2 bedroom one bath house with recently paint, carpet and blinds. It feels like the perfect little get away from the world. When you want to be a of the West Seattle scene you are close.



Bus line close by.

Walk Score 69

Transit score 34

Bikeable score 43



Schools nearby:

9 out of 10 Alki Elementary PK-5 0.3 mi

6 out of 10 Madison Middle 6-8 1.3 mi

5 out of 10 West Seattle High 9-12 1.6 mi



Move in details

$1999 - First month's rent

$1500 - Security Deposit



Tenant pays all utilities

Tenant must keep lawn in good condition

On street parking.



Dogs accepted with Pet Deposit $450 and in alignment with bred restriction addendum.



Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 700 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.



This property is professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate, LLC. For viewing call or text Cherie at 206 694 1732



Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



Pictures and video will be added when house is ready.



(RLNE4086333)