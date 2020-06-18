All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3053 61st Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3053 61st Ave SW
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

3053 61st Ave SW

3053 61st Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3053 61st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute little Alki - West Seattle house 2 blocks from the beach for rent..SOON! - A lovely vintage house built in 1909 on a 2100 square foot lot. 2 blocks away from Alki beach and restaurants along Alki waterfront. , front and back yard with a fence around it.

New windows are being installed on July 17 -19th. A 2 bedroom one bath house with recently paint, carpet and blinds. It feels like the perfect little get away from the world. When you want to be a of the West Seattle scene you are close.

Bus line close by.
Walk Score 69
Transit score 34
Bikeable score 43

Schools nearby:
9 out of 10 Alki Elementary PK-5 0.3 mi
6 out of 10 Madison Middle 6-8 1.3 mi
5 out of 10 West Seattle High 9-12 1.6 mi

Move in details
$1999 - First month's rent
$1500 - Security Deposit

Tenant pays all utilities
Tenant must keep lawn in good condition
On street parking.

Dogs accepted with Pet Deposit $450 and in alignment with bred restriction addendum.

Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 700 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.

This property is professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate, LLC. For viewing call or text Cherie at 206 694 1732

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

Pictures and video will be added when house is ready.

(RLNE4086333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3053 61st Ave SW have any available units?
3053 61st Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3053 61st Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
3053 61st Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3053 61st Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3053 61st Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 3053 61st Ave SW offer parking?
No, 3053 61st Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 3053 61st Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3053 61st Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3053 61st Ave SW have a pool?
No, 3053 61st Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 3053 61st Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 3053 61st Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3053 61st Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3053 61st Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3053 61st Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3053 61st Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Phinney Flats
6726 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Rianna
810 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Rubix
515 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Avalon Belltown Towers
210 Wall Street
Seattle, WA 98121
Pike MotorWorks
714 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Arthouse
2334 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
AMLI Wallingford
1850 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
West Seattle Orchard
4500 36th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98126

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University