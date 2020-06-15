3046 17th Avenue West

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage gym elevator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking garage internet access

**June Move-in Special**

One Month Free Rent and $500 Gift Card for a 12 month lease with a May move in date.



**6, 9,12 Month Leases Available



Beautiful studio facing the park! This unit has it's own washer & dryer, full range and stove and large windows opening up the space with lots of natural light. The Werner is pet friendly and comes with a grooming station. Our rooftop deck has 360 degree views including Fisherman's Terminal and Elliott Bay.



Located in the sweet spot of Seattle. Perfectly placed between Downtown Seattle, Queen Anne, Ballard and Magnolia, you truly have the best of all worlds! Take back control of how you spend your time! A 15-minute bike ride gets you back to nature in historic Discovery Park or the nightlife and live music offered in downtown Ballard. Cut back on your Uber and Lyft expenses on a night out as the hottest bars and restaurants in Queen Anne are walkable from your front door! Also within steps from your front door are several great restaurants and a grocery store. Werner has everything you need to feel right at home!



Contact us today to come tour your new home!



www.thewernerapartments.com



Key Words: Windows, Natural light, public transportation, bus, rapid ride, Ballard, Interbay, Fremont, Elliot Bay, Queen Anne, Seattle University, Swedish, Marina, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Boeing, Tableau, Relocation, long term, short term, retail, cafe, coffee, restaurant, grocery, market, concrete, wood, industrial, modern, trendy, brand new, luxury apartment



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3046-17th-ave-w-seattle-wa-98119-usa-unit-301/46d4a3cc-9fa2-42f5-a017-51e78f818533



(RLNE5434903)