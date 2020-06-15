All apartments in Seattle
3046 17th Avenue West
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:38 AM

3046 17th Avenue West

3046 17th Avenue West · (206) 446-1257
Location

3046 17th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Interbay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
**June Move-in Special**
One Month Free Rent and $500 Gift Card for a 12 month lease with a May move in date.

**6, 9,12 Month Leases Available

Beautiful studio facing the park! This unit has it's own washer & dryer, full range and stove and large windows opening up the space with lots of natural light. The Werner is pet friendly and comes with a grooming station. Our rooftop deck has 360 degree views including Fisherman's Terminal and Elliott Bay.

Located in the sweet spot of Seattle. Perfectly placed between Downtown Seattle, Queen Anne, Ballard and Magnolia, you truly have the best of all worlds! Take back control of how you spend your time! A 15-minute bike ride gets you back to nature in historic Discovery Park or the nightlife and live music offered in downtown Ballard. Cut back on your Uber and Lyft expenses on a night out as the hottest bars and restaurants in Queen Anne are walkable from your front door! Also within steps from your front door are several great restaurants and a grocery store. Werner has everything you need to feel right at home!

Contact us today to come tour your new home!

www.thewernerapartments.com

Key Words: Windows, Natural light, public transportation, bus, rapid ride, Ballard, Interbay, Fremont, Elliot Bay, Queen Anne, Seattle University, Swedish, Marina, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Boeing, Tableau, Relocation, long term, short term, retail, cafe, coffee, restaurant, grocery, market, concrete, wood, industrial, modern, trendy, brand new, luxury apartment

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3046-17th-ave-w-seattle-wa-98119-usa-unit-301/46d4a3cc-9fa2-42f5-a017-51e78f818533

(RLNE5434903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3046 17th Avenue West have any available units?
3046 17th Avenue West has a unit available for $1,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3046 17th Avenue West have?
Some of 3046 17th Avenue West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3046 17th Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
3046 17th Avenue West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3046 17th Avenue West pet-friendly?
Yes, 3046 17th Avenue West is pet friendly.
Does 3046 17th Avenue West offer parking?
Yes, 3046 17th Avenue West does offer parking.
Does 3046 17th Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3046 17th Avenue West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3046 17th Avenue West have a pool?
No, 3046 17th Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 3046 17th Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 3046 17th Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 3046 17th Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
No, 3046 17th Avenue West does not have units with dishwashers.
