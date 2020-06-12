All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 13 2020

3033 North East 140th St

3033 NE 140th St · (206) 286-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3033 NE 140th St, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Spacious two bedroom, one bathroom top floor apartment unit, available now, in the heart of Lake City! Unit comes with large living room with lots of natural light! New Carpet and Vinyl! Kitchen comes with newer appliances, disposal and dishwasher! Lots of closet storage in the unit! Newer paint, blinds and vinyl in this unit! Bright and clean onsite laundry facilities available. Enjoy the stimulating atmosphere that Lake City has to offer with its various shopping facilities, dining hubs, and recreational facilities. Unit has just been updated with new carpets, blinds, vinyl and paint. Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent!!!! No Pets/No Smoking. 12 Month Lease. This up and coming neighborhood is close in proximity to the Northgate Mall and provides easy access to hwy 522 and interstate 5. Close to bus line. Applications and lease paperwork all done online! Keys will be available for you onsite! Video Tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/brtivk1e1d07xhp/3033%20%236%20-%20Video%20Tour.mov?dl=0 Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - Dishwasher - Oven/Range - Refrigerator - Formal Dining Space - Laundry in building - No Smoking/No Pets - W/S/G Included - 12 Month Lease - Parking available Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 North East 140th St have any available units?
3033 North East 140th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 North East 140th St have?
Some of 3033 North East 140th St's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 North East 140th St currently offering any rent specials?
3033 North East 140th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 North East 140th St pet-friendly?
No, 3033 North East 140th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3033 North East 140th St offer parking?
Yes, 3033 North East 140th St does offer parking.
Does 3033 North East 140th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 North East 140th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 North East 140th St have a pool?
Yes, 3033 North East 140th St has a pool.
Does 3033 North East 140th St have accessible units?
No, 3033 North East 140th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 North East 140th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 North East 140th St has units with dishwashers.
