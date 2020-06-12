3033 North East 140th St

Amenities

Spacious two bedroom, one bathroom top floor apartment unit, available now, in the heart of Lake City! Unit comes with large living room with lots of natural light! New Carpet and Vinyl! Kitchen comes with newer appliances, disposal and dishwasher! Lots of closet storage in the unit! Newer paint, blinds and vinyl in this unit! Bright and clean onsite laundry facilities available. Enjoy the stimulating atmosphere that Lake City has to offer with its various shopping facilities, dining hubs, and recreational facilities. Unit has just been updated with new carpets, blinds, vinyl and paint. Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent!!!! No Pets/No Smoking. 12 Month Lease. This up and coming neighborhood is close in proximity to the Northgate Mall and provides easy access to hwy 522 and interstate 5. Close to bus line. Applications and lease paperwork all done online! Keys will be available for you onsite! Video Tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/brtivk1e1d07xhp/3033%20%236%20-%20Video%20Tour.mov?dl=0 Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - Dishwasher - Oven/Range - Refrigerator - Formal Dining Space - Laundry in building - No Smoking/No Pets - W/S/G Included - 12 Month Lease - Parking available Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!