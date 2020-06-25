All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3032 31st Ave W
Last updated June 9 2019 at 11:12 AM

3032 31st Ave W

3032 31st Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3032 31st Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Townhouse in the Heart of Magnolia - Welcome home to your lovely townhome in Magnolia. Excellent, walkable location just minutes from all of Magnolia's parks, restaurants, and shops (12 minute walk to Magnolia Village/town center).

Light filled home has newer paint and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room and updated kitchen with stainless appliances and full sized washer and dryer are located on the main floor. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom with double sink vanity are upstairs.

Enjoy the summer sun in your front yard or the fully fenced backyard with patio. Easy commute to Fremont, South Lake Union, Interbay and Downtown. Six minute walk to bus stop.

-Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
-No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with an agent. All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.
-All rentals are strictly non-smoking.
-12 month or longer lease.
-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis with pet screening, pet rent will apply.
-Application fee of $45 per adult over 18. All adults must apply.
-First, last, and deposit required. Payment plan available for security and last month's rent, please inquire.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

(RLNE4921809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3032 31st Ave W have any available units?
3032 31st Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3032 31st Ave W have?
Some of 3032 31st Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3032 31st Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3032 31st Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 31st Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3032 31st Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 3032 31st Ave W offer parking?
No, 3032 31st Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 3032 31st Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3032 31st Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 31st Ave W have a pool?
No, 3032 31st Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3032 31st Ave W have accessible units?
No, 3032 31st Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 31st Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3032 31st Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
