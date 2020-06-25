3032 31st Ave W

Amenities

Charming Townhouse in the Heart of Magnolia - Welcome home to your lovely townhome in Magnolia. Excellent, walkable location just minutes from all of Magnolia's parks, restaurants, and shops (12 minute walk to Magnolia Village/town center).



Light filled home has newer paint and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room and updated kitchen with stainless appliances and full sized washer and dryer are located on the main floor. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom with double sink vanity are upstairs.



Enjoy the summer sun in your front yard or the fully fenced backyard with patio. Easy commute to Fremont, South Lake Union, Interbay and Downtown. Six minute walk to bus stop.



-Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

-No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with an agent. All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.

-All rentals are strictly non-smoking.

-12 month or longer lease.

-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis with pet screening, pet rent will apply.

-Application fee of $45 per adult over 18. All adults must apply.

-First, last, and deposit required. Payment plan available for security and last month's rent, please inquire.

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



