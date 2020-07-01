3028 Western Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage sauna

AVAILABLE NOW!



Great top floor 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with stunning Sound and Mountain views!! Super bright and airy condo. The living room features a gas fireplace and tons of windows. Fully applianced kitchen with beautiful quartz countertops. Separate dining area off kitchen. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. All new carpet throughout. W/D in unit. One parking space in the garage included. Experience downtown living being right across the street from the Sculpture Park and Puget Sound. Building amenities include rooftop deck, gym, sauna & entertainment room.



Link to video: https://youtu.be/TrvEAfoSw24



Terms: 12+ lease. 1st, last, one months rent deposit. Minimum Credit:720. 3:1 Rent Ratio. No pets/No smoking.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management