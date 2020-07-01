All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3028 Western Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3028 Western Ave
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:54 PM

3028 Western Ave

3028 Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Belltown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3028 Western Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
sauna
AVAILABLE NOW!

Great top floor 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with stunning Sound and Mountain views!! Super bright and airy condo. The living room features a gas fireplace and tons of windows. Fully applianced kitchen with beautiful quartz countertops. Separate dining area off kitchen. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. All new carpet throughout. W/D in unit. One parking space in the garage included. Experience downtown living being right across the street from the Sculpture Park and Puget Sound. Building amenities include rooftop deck, gym, sauna & entertainment room.

Link to video: https://youtu.be/TrvEAfoSw24

Terms: 12+ lease. 1st, last, one months rent deposit. Minimum Credit:720. 3:1 Rent Ratio. No pets/No smoking.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3028 Western Ave have any available units?
3028 Western Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3028 Western Ave have?
Some of 3028 Western Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3028 Western Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3028 Western Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3028 Western Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3028 Western Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3028 Western Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3028 Western Ave offers parking.
Does 3028 Western Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3028 Western Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3028 Western Ave have a pool?
No, 3028 Western Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3028 Western Ave have accessible units?
No, 3028 Western Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3028 Western Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3028 Western Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1404 Boylston
1404 Boylston Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Augusta
4041 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Sweetbrier
8 West Crockett Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Ballard Public
6450 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Eden Hill
11 W Crockett St
Seattle, WA 98119
Gordon Apartments
527 1st Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Helm
602 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Weatherford
1321 E John St
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University