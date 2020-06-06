3025 - 60th Ave. S.W. #A

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3025 60th Ave SW #A, Seattle 98116 - Live the beach life at Alki! This end unit townhome is just two blocks from the beach with garage and additional offstreet parking. Enjoy southwest exposure for the gorgeous Alki sunsets. Two upper level master suites with private baths, one with walk in closet & deck. Huge living/dining area with gas fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. Deluxe chefs kitchen features granite, stainless, beautiful cabinetry and tile. Lower level twin sized 3rd bedroom or den/office with private powder room.



Our application & lease please. Pets accepted on a c/c basis with a fully refundable additional deposit. Move in funds=1st month's rent & equivalent deposit. Successful applicant with have screening fees credited in 2nd month.

Showing Info: MLS Keybox



(RLNE4737976)