All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3020 60th Ave Sw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3020 60th Ave Sw
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:31 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3020 60th Ave Sw
3020 60th Avenue Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
3020 60th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
$1995. - Large 2 Bed / 2 bath just 1 block to Alki Beach, shops, restaurants.
Close to public Bus/ & Water Taxi
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3020 60th Ave Sw have any available units?
3020 60th Ave Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3020 60th Ave Sw have?
Some of 3020 60th Ave Sw's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3020 60th Ave Sw currently offering any rent specials?
3020 60th Ave Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 60th Ave Sw pet-friendly?
Yes, 3020 60th Ave Sw is pet friendly.
Does 3020 60th Ave Sw offer parking?
Yes, 3020 60th Ave Sw offers parking.
Does 3020 60th Ave Sw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3020 60th Ave Sw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 60th Ave Sw have a pool?
No, 3020 60th Ave Sw does not have a pool.
Does 3020 60th Ave Sw have accessible units?
No, 3020 60th Ave Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 60th Ave Sw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3020 60th Ave Sw has units with dishwashers.
