3019 North East 143rd Street, Unit 6

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Come and see this pleasant 850- square-foot apartment in the serene Olympic Hills neighborhood in Seattle, Washington.



This unit has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1 covered parking spot.



The bright and airy interior features big glass slider windows with blinds and hardwood floors. The nice kitchen consists of cabinets and drawers for storage. It also has smooth countertops with backsplash. Ready-to-use kitchen appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher complete it.

The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets for storage. Its chic bathroom, meanwhile, is equipped with a stand-up sink, and a shower/tub combo with shower curtain partitions. For climate control, the apartment has forced air heating. There are also on-site shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available. No smoking allowed.



Pets are allowed ($200 deposit/pet). If less than 20 lbs. $25/pet rent.



3019 Northeast 143rd Street is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.



Nearby parks: Little Brook Park, Cedar Park, and Albert Davis Park.



Nearby schools:

Shorecrest High School - 0.68 miles, 9/10

Briarcrest Elementary School - 0.71 miles, 7/10

Olympic Hills Elementary School - 0.76 miles, 6/10

Nathan Hale High School - 1.66 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

65 - 0.0 miles

64 - 0.0 miles

308 - 0.1 miles

330 - 0.1 miles



(RLNE4847148)