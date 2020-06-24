All apartments in Seattle
3019 North East 143rd Street, Unit 6
3019 North East 143rd Street, Unit 6

3019 NE 143rd St · No Longer Available
Location

3019 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Come and see this pleasant 850- square-foot apartment in the serene Olympic Hills neighborhood in Seattle, Washington.

This unit has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1 covered parking spot.

The bright and airy interior features big glass slider windows with blinds and hardwood floors. The nice kitchen consists of cabinets and drawers for storage. It also has smooth countertops with backsplash. Ready-to-use kitchen appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher complete it.
The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets for storage. Its chic bathroom, meanwhile, is equipped with a stand-up sink, and a shower/tub combo with shower curtain partitions. For climate control, the apartment has forced air heating. There are also on-site shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available. No smoking allowed.

Pets are allowed ($200 deposit/pet). If less than 20 lbs. $25/pet rent.

3019 Northeast 143rd Street is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nearby parks: Little Brook Park, Cedar Park, and Albert Davis Park.

Nearby schools:
Shorecrest High School - 0.68 miles, 9/10
Briarcrest Elementary School - 0.71 miles, 7/10
Olympic Hills Elementary School - 0.76 miles, 6/10
Nathan Hale High School - 1.66 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
65 - 0.0 miles
64 - 0.0 miles
308 - 0.1 miles
330 - 0.1 miles

(RLNE4847148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 North East 143rd Street, Unit 6 have any available units?
3019 North East 143rd Street, Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3019 North East 143rd Street, Unit 6 have?
Some of 3019 North East 143rd Street, Unit 6's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3019 North East 143rd Street, Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
3019 North East 143rd Street, Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 North East 143rd Street, Unit 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3019 North East 143rd Street, Unit 6 is pet friendly.
Does 3019 North East 143rd Street, Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 3019 North East 143rd Street, Unit 6 offers parking.
Does 3019 North East 143rd Street, Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3019 North East 143rd Street, Unit 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 North East 143rd Street, Unit 6 have a pool?
No, 3019 North East 143rd Street, Unit 6 does not have a pool.
Does 3019 North East 143rd Street, Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 3019 North East 143rd Street, Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 North East 143rd Street, Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3019 North East 143rd Street, Unit 6 has units with dishwashers.
