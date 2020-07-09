All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

3017 NE 140th St.

3017 Northeast 140th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3017 Northeast 140th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1082da20b5 ---- Welcome home to this gorgeous three-bedroom, one-bath apartment home on a quiet street of hyper-convenient Lake City! Only blocks from adorable downtown Lake City and a stone's throw from freeway and highway 99 access, you'll fall in love with the high end finishes and clean lines of this unit. The community has been fully remodeled and is small and quiet with only three other units neighboring yours. Enjoy a spacious living area, separate dining area and full kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and sleek cabinetry. New hardwood style floors and fresh paint throughout! Three roomy bedrooms, a nice sized bathroom and full-sized washer and dryer? This home won't last! YEAR BUILT: 1968 SCHOOLS Elementary: Olympic Hills | Middle/Jr High: Jane Addams | High: Nathan Hale APPLIANCES Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer PARKING Off street parking included HEATING Electric UTILITIES INCLUDED None, flat fee of $85/occupant/month for W/S/G LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2145. We may ask for prepayment of last month's rent based on income or credit score results. PET POLICY &ndash; Pets Accepted Case by Case IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies: &bull; Pet is possible with prior approval &bull; Pet must be over 2 years old &bull; Pet must neutered or spayed &bull; Pet must be and under 30lbs &bull; No aggressive breeds &bull; Other restrictions may apply &bull; Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet. &bull; Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out. EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties Bus Route

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 NE 140th St. have any available units?
3017 NE 140th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3017 NE 140th St. have?
Some of 3017 NE 140th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 NE 140th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3017 NE 140th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 NE 140th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3017 NE 140th St. is pet friendly.
Does 3017 NE 140th St. offer parking?
Yes, 3017 NE 140th St. offers parking.
Does 3017 NE 140th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3017 NE 140th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 NE 140th St. have a pool?
No, 3017 NE 140th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3017 NE 140th St. have accessible units?
No, 3017 NE 140th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 NE 140th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3017 NE 140th St. has units with dishwashers.

