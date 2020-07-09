3017 NE 140th St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1082da20b5 ---- Welcome home to this gorgeous three-bedroom, one-bath apartment home on a quiet street of hyper-convenient Lake City! Only blocks from adorable downtown Lake City and a stone's throw from freeway and highway 99 access, you'll fall in love with the high end finishes and clean lines of this unit. The community has been fully remodeled and is small and quiet with only three other units neighboring yours. Enjoy a spacious living area, separate dining area and full kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and sleek cabinetry. New hardwood style floors and fresh paint throughout! Three roomy bedrooms, a nice sized bathroom and full-sized washer and dryer? This home won't last! YEAR BUILT: 1968 SCHOOLS Elementary: Olympic Hills | Middle/Jr High: Jane Addams | High: Nathan Hale APPLIANCES Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer PARKING Off street parking included HEATING Electric UTILITIES INCLUDED None, flat fee of $85/occupant/month for W/S/G LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2145. We may ask for prepayment of last month's rent based on income or credit score results. PET POLICY – Pets Accepted Case by Case IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies: • Pet is possible with prior approval • Pet must be over 2 years old • Pet must neutered or spayed • Pet must be and under 30lbs • No aggressive breeds • Other restrictions may apply • Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet. • Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out. EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties Bus Route