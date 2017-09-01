3016 1st Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Fully renovated 1 bedroom in downtown Seattle. 94 Walking Score, along major bus routes. Close to the Puget Sound, Bell Town and Queen Anne. Brand new appliances. Modern design and feel. Pet friendly building.



Centrally located in Seattle's downtown area, Belltown shares its northern border along Denny Way with Uptown, its 5th Avenue eastern border with Denny Triangle and its southeastern border along Lenora Street with Waterfront. The shoreline of Puget Sound's wide-open Elliot Bay forms its western border, providing breathtaking views of the bay. This ideal location puts you close to everything you love about Seattle, including the Chihuly Garden and Glass, the Museum of Pop Culture, the Space Needle, and the Pacific Science Center.



Characterized by high-rise condos, an abundance of restaurants, bars, and retailers, and its spectacular waterfront perch, Belltown exemplifies urban living at its best. The neighborhood is very pedestrian-friendly, bicycle-friendly, and has excellent mass transit. Major landmarks include the Belltown Cottage Park, which features three historic cottages, a fountain, and gardens. The Elliot Bay Trail hugs the shoreline, providing a scenic place to walk or bike.