Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:33 AM

3016 1st Avenue

3016 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3016 1st Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Fully renovated 1 bedroom in downtown Seattle. 94 Walking Score, along major bus routes. Close to the Puget Sound, Bell Town and Queen Anne. Brand new appliances. Modern design and feel. Pet friendly building.

Come see if our community is right for you! Move in special! $300 off first full month's rent with December move in.
Centrally located in Seattle's downtown area, Belltown shares its northern border along Denny Way with Uptown, its 5th Avenue eastern border with Denny Triangle and its southeastern border along Lenora Street with Waterfront. The shoreline of Puget Sound's wide-open Elliot Bay forms its western border, providing breathtaking views of the bay. This ideal location puts you close to everything you love about Seattle, including the Chihuly Garden and Glass, the Museum of Pop Culture, the Space Needle, and the Pacific Science Center.

Characterized by high-rise condos, an abundance of restaurants, bars, and retailers, and its spectacular waterfront perch, Belltown exemplifies urban living at its best. The neighborhood is very pedestrian-friendly, bicycle-friendly, and has excellent mass transit. Major landmarks include the Belltown Cottage Park, which features three historic cottages, a fountain, and gardens. The Elliot Bay Trail hugs the shoreline, providing a scenic place to walk or bike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

