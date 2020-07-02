All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10

3015 Southwest Avalon Way · (206) 465-7594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3015 Southwest Avalon Way, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10 Available 08/08/20 Sausalito Condominiums - West Seattle - Available August 8th! This charming and cozy one bedroom and one bath ground floor condo is light and bright and has your own private balcony and patio area with a view of downtown Seattle. All newly painted inside! Great location to the Junction in West Seattle and Alki Beach, fun coffee shops, great restaurants, and Luna Park Cafe. Close to Amazon campus with easy bus and water taxi access. Washer and dryer in unit. You only pay for electricity! Water, sewer and garbage is included in rent. One assigned parking space in secured underground garage. Rooftop deck with spectacular views! No pets and no smoking, sorry.

To view this lovely condo, please contact Netanya Richards at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.

#AvenueOneResidential #WestSeattleRentals #SeattleRentals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3355646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10 have any available units?
3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10 have?
Some of 3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10 currently offering any rent specials?
3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10 pet-friendly?
No, 3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10 offer parking?
Yes, 3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10 offers parking.
Does 3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10 have a pool?
No, 3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10 does not have a pool.
Does 3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10 have accessible units?
No, 3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Luna
6921 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98115
Park South
10102 8th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98168
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S
Seattle, WA 98104
The Flats at Interbay Apartments
3036 16th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Urbana
1501 NW 56th St
Seattle, WA 98107
Harlow Heights
4351 15th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98108
Cascade Apartments
221 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Chloe Apartments
1408 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity