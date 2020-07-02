Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

3015 SW Avalon Way APT 10 Available 08/08/20 Sausalito Condominiums - West Seattle - Available August 8th! This charming and cozy one bedroom and one bath ground floor condo is light and bright and has your own private balcony and patio area with a view of downtown Seattle. All newly painted inside! Great location to the Junction in West Seattle and Alki Beach, fun coffee shops, great restaurants, and Luna Park Cafe. Close to Amazon campus with easy bus and water taxi access. Washer and dryer in unit. You only pay for electricity! Water, sewer and garbage is included in rent. One assigned parking space in secured underground garage. Rooftop deck with spectacular views! No pets and no smoking, sorry.



To view this lovely condo, please contact Netanya Richards at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3355646)