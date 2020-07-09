3015 NE 143rd St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

The Windinbrook Apartments were built in 1981 and are located in Lake City. This 3 story 33 unit building consists of remodeled studio, one and two bedroom apartments that were last renovated in 2008. Units have carpet, decks, dishwashers and reserved parking. Laundry facilities are located on the premises. Cats are welcome with a deposit. The Windinbrook is offering a one bedroom $1150.00 ground floor unit. Utilities ARE not included and parking for off street parking is $25.00 per month. We accept cats only with a deposit of $250.00. Their is a $600.00 Security deposit that is required at the time of accepting an application. Their is a $40.00 application fee per application. We are a friend of Fair Housing and are managed by Cornell and Associates. Units have a dishwasher and a garbage disposal. There is common area laundry room in the building. The one bedroom ground floor unit has new vinyl planking flooring and new carpet in the bedroom and has been freshly painted with new lighting. Please call Rob for more info and to set up a time for viewing. I am willing to show units, but PLEASE NOTE THAT WE WILL BE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDE LINES



Terms: 1 yr lease