All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3015 NE 143rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3015 NE 143rd St
Last updated May 15 2020 at 8:15 AM

3015 NE 143rd St

3015 Northeast 143rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Olympic Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3015 Northeast 143rd Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
The Windinbrook Apartments were built in 1981 and are located in Lake City. This 3 story 33 unit building consists of remodeled studio, one and two bedroom apartments that were last renovated in 2008. Units have carpet, decks, dishwashers and reserved parking. Laundry facilities are located on the premises. Cats are welcome with a deposit. The Windinbrook is offering a one bedroom $1150.00 ground floor unit. Utilities ARE not included and parking for off street parking is $25.00 per month. We accept cats only with a deposit of $250.00. Their is a $600.00 Security deposit that is required at the time of accepting an application. Their is a $40.00 application fee per application. We are a friend of Fair Housing and are managed by Cornell and Associates. Units have a dishwasher and a garbage disposal. There is common area laundry room in the building. The one bedroom ground floor unit has new vinyl planking flooring and new carpet in the bedroom and has been freshly painted with new lighting. Please call Rob for more info and to set up a time for viewing. I am willing to show units, but PLEASE NOTE THAT WE WILL BE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDE LINES

Terms: 1 yr lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 NE 143rd St have any available units?
3015 NE 143rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3015 NE 143rd St have?
Some of 3015 NE 143rd St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 NE 143rd St currently offering any rent specials?
3015 NE 143rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 NE 143rd St pet-friendly?
No, 3015 NE 143rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3015 NE 143rd St offer parking?
Yes, 3015 NE 143rd St offers parking.
Does 3015 NE 143rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3015 NE 143rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 NE 143rd St have a pool?
No, 3015 NE 143rd St does not have a pool.
Does 3015 NE 143rd St have accessible units?
No, 3015 NE 143rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 NE 143rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3015 NE 143rd St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress
120 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Juxt
810 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
741 Harvard
741 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
7 Hills
1919 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Elan Uptown Flats
300 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Seventh and James
600 7th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University