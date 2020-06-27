All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3014 Northeast 103rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3014 Northeast 103rd Street
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

3014 Northeast 103rd Street

3014 Northeast 103rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3014 Northeast 103rd Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Meadowbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Charming craftsman house with an living room, wood burning fire place, dining room & kitchen w/built in bench. Loads of space to entertain. New paint throughout. Downstairs, new carpet & flooring w/ a Mother-in-law! Kitchen,bath,washer/dryer,& tons more open living space! First/last/deposit ($2800). No smoking, No Pets. Tenant pays all utilities. Available late July Please send email to pmplisting@gmail.com to request appointment for showing. 3014 NE 103rd ST, Seattle WA 98125 * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3 to 4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 Northeast 103rd Street have any available units?
3014 Northeast 103rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3014 Northeast 103rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3014 Northeast 103rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 Northeast 103rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 3014 Northeast 103rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3014 Northeast 103rd Street offer parking?
No, 3014 Northeast 103rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 3014 Northeast 103rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3014 Northeast 103rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 Northeast 103rd Street have a pool?
No, 3014 Northeast 103rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3014 Northeast 103rd Street have accessible units?
No, 3014 Northeast 103rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 Northeast 103rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3014 Northeast 103rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3014 Northeast 103rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3014 Northeast 103rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
Walton Lofts
75 Vine St
Seattle, WA 98121
West Edge
1430 2nd Ave Suite 800
Seattle, WA 98101
Twenty20 Mad
2020 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Neptune
912 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Beacon View
1701 12th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Equinox
1524 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University