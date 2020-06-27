3014 Northeast 103rd Street

Amenities

Charming craftsman house with an living room, wood burning fire place, dining room & kitchen w/built in bench. Loads of space to entertain. New paint throughout. Downstairs, new carpet & flooring w/ a Mother-in-law! Kitchen,bath,washer/dryer,& tons more open living space! First/last/deposit ($2800). No smoking, No Pets. Tenant pays all utilities. Available late July Please send email to pmplisting@gmail.com to request appointment for showing. 3014 NE 103rd ST, Seattle WA 98125 * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3 to 4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity