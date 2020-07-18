All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3012 30th Avenue West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3012 30th Avenue West
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 PM

3012 30th Avenue West

3012 30th Avenue West · (520) 437-8360
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Magnolia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3012 30th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
The perfect Seattle house in the perfect Seattle neighborhood! This great location in Magnolia will keep you close to Discovery park, the community center (pool!), groceries and the farmers market. Conveniently located close to the bus lines and the bike trail to downtown Seattle for an easy commute. You will feel the love that was put into this bright west facing home right away! Beautiful charming touches like the original hardwoods and working fireplace are complimented by the smart updates. This home comes equipped with AIR CONDITIONING, smart locks/ thermostat, Ring, and high speed internet. The open floorplan and large windows bring in a ton of light and a modern kitchen with stainless steel induction stove top. This main level includes 3 bedrooms and one bathroom that has been updated. The lower level has access to washer/dryer, extra storage and another bedroom and bathroom. Don't forget about your large backyard with a gas grill and large driveway! Still occupied so please reach out for more information

Terms: 12 month minimum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 30th Avenue West have any available units?
3012 30th Avenue West has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3012 30th Avenue West have?
Some of 3012 30th Avenue West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 30th Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
3012 30th Avenue West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 30th Avenue West pet-friendly?
No, 3012 30th Avenue West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3012 30th Avenue West offer parking?
Yes, 3012 30th Avenue West offers parking.
Does 3012 30th Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3012 30th Avenue West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 30th Avenue West have a pool?
Yes, 3012 30th Avenue West has a pool.
Does 3012 30th Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 3012 30th Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 30th Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3012 30th Avenue West has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3012 30th Avenue West?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Lakefront
1287 Westlake Ave North
Seattle, WA 98109
Inspire
3825 Bridge Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
Smith & Burns
4455 Interlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Zindorf
714 7th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Evolve Apartment Homes
954 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Common Capitol
422 11th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity