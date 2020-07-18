3012 30th Avenue West

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill internet access

The perfect Seattle house in the perfect Seattle neighborhood! This great location in Magnolia will keep you close to Discovery park, the community center (pool!), groceries and the farmers market. Conveniently located close to the bus lines and the bike trail to downtown Seattle for an easy commute. You will feel the love that was put into this bright west facing home right away! Beautiful charming touches like the original hardwoods and working fireplace are complimented by the smart updates. This home comes equipped with AIR CONDITIONING, smart locks/ thermostat, Ring, and high speed internet. The open floorplan and large windows bring in a ton of light and a modern kitchen with stainless steel induction stove top. This main level includes 3 bedrooms and one bathroom that has been updated. The lower level has access to washer/dryer, extra storage and another bedroom and bathroom. Don't forget about your large backyard with a gas grill and large driveway! Still occupied so please reach out for more information



Terms: 12 month minimum