Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

301 Valley Street

301 Valley Street · No Longer Available
Location

301 Valley Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Modern Queen Anne Townhome with Roof Top Deck - A rare opportunity to rent a modern 2 Bedroom / 2.5 bathroom, 4 Star Built green home. Spacious rooftop deck and patio with city & territorial views. Private attached tandum garage, bonus ofice/flex room, great storage spaces. Abundant Natural Light, Modern Finishes, Engineered Hardwoods, Quartz Countertops, A/C & Hardwood Cabinets. Lower Queen Anne boasts shopping, restaurants and employment centers steps away from the Valley Street Townhomes.

Tenants Pay all Utilities
No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5074698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Valley Street have any available units?
301 Valley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 301 Valley Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 Valley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Valley Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 Valley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 301 Valley Street offer parking?
Yes, 301 Valley Street offers parking.
Does 301 Valley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Valley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Valley Street have a pool?
No, 301 Valley Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 Valley Street have accessible units?
No, 301 Valley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Valley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Valley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Valley Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 Valley Street has units with air conditioning.
